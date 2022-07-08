 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Armon Gates leaving Nebraska men's basketball for Oregon

  Updated
Nebraska assistant Armon Gates is taking a job with Oregon, a source confirmed to the World-Herald.

Gates, the Huskers’ longest-tenured assistant, joined the staff in 2018 under Tim Miles. He was the only assistant retained when Fred Hoiberg took the job in 2019.

“I appreciate all of Armon’s contributions to Husker basketball over the past four-plus seasons,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “He has been a valuable member of our coaching staff since I arrived three years ago.”

Gates primarily coached Nebraska’s guards and helped NU with scouting, player development, game plans and recruiting.

Nate Loenser, who was hired last offseason, is now Hoiberg’s longest-tenured assistant. Loenser also worked for Hoiberg when Hoiberg coached the Chicago Bulls.

Gates will be the second coach Hoiberg replaces this offseason. The Huskers hired Adam Howard after parting ways with former lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih in March. They opted not to replace special assistant Doc Sadler, with whom NU cut ties one day later.

Gates joins an Oregon program that has compiled 12 consecutive winning seasons and earned seven NCAA Tournament bids under Dana Altman.

Hoiberg said the Huskers will be “diligent” in their search for Gates’ replacement.

jwatkins@owh.com, 402-444-1201, https://twitter.com/JimmyWatkins95

