As Fred Hoiberg returns to Chicago, parallels emerge to end of his NBA coaching tenure

LINCOLN — The memories that flash first are happy.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg remembers Chicago for the day his twin sons were born, for the two seasons he spent establishing himself as an NBA rotation player on the Bulls, and for the playoff series he almost won as Chicago's coach in 2017.

But as the Huskers travel to Northwestern, located 14 miles north of Hoiberg’s old life, on Tuesday, the more painful recollections return.

The mounting losses, the speculation surrounding his job, and the stress he shouldered in Chicago are resurfacing in Lincoln four years later.

By now, Hoiberg knows how to approach such topics.

“All you can do as a coach and as a player is focus on the task at hand,” Hoiberg said Monday. “… For right now, (that means) try to finish out the season playing the right way, and hopefully give ourselves a chance to win. … You just have to try to block (noise) out as best you can and focus on what you need to do with your team.”

Those sentiments may sound familiar to Bulls fans, who read about Hoiberg’s determination to “live in the moment” in the Chicago Sun-Times five months before he was fired in December 2018. And the parallels don’t stop there.

At both stops, Hoiberg confronted circumstantial pratfalls.

In Lincoln, the Husker coach has been hamstrung by a massive rebuild project, a pandemic-interrupted season and significant injuries to freshman Wilhelm Breidenbach and junior Trey McGowens.

In Chicago, Hoiberg said Monday that the Bulls “led the league in injuries” during his first season. One year later, Rajon Rondo broke his hand with the Bulls leading the Boston Celtics 2-1 in a first-round playoff series. And one year after that, the Bulls pivoted to a rebuild.

Hoiberg’s Bulls tenure turned ugly the following season, when he began questioning his players’ motivation. He called Chicago’s effort “embarrassing” after a 105-89 loss to a shorthanded Celtics team in March 2018. And he told the Chicago Tribune that his makeshift lineups were “not an excuse to not bust your ass” after a 135-106 loss to the Charlotte Hornets seven months later.

Those sound a lot like his comments after Nebraska’s blowout losses to Michigan, Rutgers and Northwestern this season.

“We tried three or four coverages in the pick and roll,” Hoiberg said Monday of the Huskers’ first meeting with the Wildcats. “None of them worked because we didn't give enough effort. If you don't give effort, it doesn't matter what your coverage is, what your schemes are, you're not gonna have a chance to be successful.”

On Tuesday, Hoiberg returns to a familiar setting hoping for a different ending. He spent Sunday game planning from his bed while fighting a viral infection. He plans to coach Tuesday despite losing his voice.

Why? Because Hoiberg considers himself a fighter, and he expects the same from his team. “If you're a competitor, you're gonna bounce back and do everything you can to reverse what happened last time,” Hoiberg said.

That means plugging your ears when speculation swirls. Hoiberg learned how in Chicago. He’s practicing again in Lincoln.

He hopes his players can do the same.

“You just have to do the best job you can,” Hoiberg said. “Because if you let (outside noise) consume your life, it will. It's depressing. It's hard.

“I can't imagine playing in today's game what these guys have to deal with, especially when things aren’t going well. When things are going well … people are cheering me on, people are positive. But certainly the flip side is very difficult.”

McGowens honored again

Bryce McGowens earned his fourth straight Big Ten freshman of the week award Monday after scoring 25 points Friday against Maryland.

McGowens shot 14 of 15 on free throws for his fourth game with at least 25 points this season. He has seven freshman of the week honors this season, tied for second all-time since the award was introduced in the 2010-11 season.

