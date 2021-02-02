As Husker hoops restarts practice, Fred Hoiberg recounts battle with COVID

NU was vulnerable to a COVID-19 outbreak because only two players had contracted it before the season. A couple players — Eduardo Andre and Yvan Ouedraogo — then caught it around Thanksgiving and just after New Year's Day, respectively.

"We had no built-up immunity in our group," Hoiberg said. "... I hate to say it, but it was probably just a matter of time before it happened."

Now that the team is back, it has to get back in "game shape," Hoiberg said. Ten-day quarantines meant that players could do "absolutely nothing," and the return-to-play protocols, which generally take another week, are a slow ramp-up to full speed.

"It's going to take us a long time to get back into shape," said Hoiberg, who is mindful of injury risk. NU will have to play "a lot of guys" who "blow it out" in terms of energy before they take the bench and the next wave of players go in. Hoiberg is in charge of rotations.

Nebraska now has a rigorous schedule in front of it, as Hoiberg estimated that the team would play "14 or 15" games in 32 days. Hoiberg even anticipated the Huskers playing on rare "back-to-back" nights like a NBA team. The next three games — at Michigan State on Saturday, at Minnesota on Monday, vs. Wisconsin on Feb. 11 — are set, with a "tentative" schedule beyond that, Hoiberg said.