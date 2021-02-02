As Husker hoops restarts practice, Fred Hoiberg recounts battle with COVID

LINCOLN — Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg got his smell back on the same day his team restarted practice after COVID-19 spread like "wildfire" through his program.
That was Sunday. In the previous three weeks, Hoiberg's own body had been through the wringer — he had every symptom imaginable, he said on the Husker Sports Network on Monday night — and his team had a long layoff since the program went on pause Jan. 11.
Because of a preexisting heart condition and a pacemaker, Hoiberg tried to do everything he could to keep the coronavirus from his team, he said. But the virus spread from one player to his roommate, to the next apartment of players, and a week later, the final apartment of players got the virus. Fifteen members of NU's Tier I personnel — out of 30 — eventually got COVID-19, including three coaches and a graduate assistant.
"I gradually got better," Hoiberg said, "but then it kind of became a roller coaster, and for anybody who's had it, they can understand what I'm talking about. You wake up — I actually felt pretty good in the mornings — and all of the sudden, midday, it'd just felt like a truck hit me. Then you just battle fatigue. And I'm still battling fatigue. That's the one symptom that I have left."
NU was vulnerable to a COVID-19 outbreak because only two players had contracted it before the season. A couple players — Eduardo Andre and Yvan Ouedraogo — then caught it around Thanksgiving and just after New Year's Day, respectively.
"We had no built-up immunity in our group," Hoiberg said. "... I hate to say it, but it was probably just a matter of time before it happened."
Now that the team is back, it has to get back in "game shape," Hoiberg said. Ten-day quarantines meant that players could do "absolutely nothing," and the return-to-play protocols, which generally take another week, are a slow ramp-up to full speed.
"It's going to take us a long time to get back into shape," said Hoiberg, who is mindful of injury risk. NU will have to play "a lot of guys" who "blow it out" in terms of energy before they take the bench and the next wave of players go in. Hoiberg is in charge of rotations.
Nebraska now has a rigorous schedule in front of it, as Hoiberg estimated that the team would play "14 or 15" games in 32 days. Hoiberg even anticipated the Huskers playing on rare "back-to-back" nights like a NBA team. The next three games — at Michigan State on Saturday, at Minnesota on Monday, vs. Wisconsin on Feb. 11 — are set, with a "tentative" schedule beyond that, Hoiberg said.
More notes from Hoiberg's chat:
>> Only four players were able to work out once the team came off of the pause that was triggered at the outset of the outbreak. The majority of his players were able to return, Hoiberg said, after passing a full heart scan on Sunday. Two more have to clear that hurdle as part of the Big Ten's return-to-play protocol.
>> Even when Nebraska came back to workouts, Hoiberg said, two players didn't feel well — their illness was unrelated to COVID-19 — and Dalano Banton sprained his ankle. NU had seven players available for a practice Monday.
>> At times, Hoiberg couldn't even look at a screen because of his flu-like symptoms. Once he was able to do so, he started watching all of this season's games — the Huskers are 4-8 overall — looking for "trends" in his team's play.
Another day, Hoiberg watched all three movies in the American Pie trilogy.
"The original is the best," he said.
