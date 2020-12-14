As Husker hoops seeks game with Doane, Big Ten opener moves to Dec. 22

The Nebraska men's basketball team, originally scheduled to open Big Ten play at Wisconsin Dec. 21, will now play the Badgers Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. on FS1.
NU does not currently have a game scheduled between now and then, but retains the right to schedule one because a previous game against Florida A&M was canceled.
The Huskers plan to arrange a game with Doane University, an NAIA program out of Crete, for Thursday.
