As season starts, Fred Hoiberg considering six for five starting spots

The Nebraska men's basketball team has conducted three in-house scrimmages in preparation for three games in four days.

More numbers: For tip-off Wednesday morning against McNeese State, coach Fred Hoiberg said he's down to six players for five starting spots: Teddy Allen, Dalano Banton, Lat Mayen, Trey McGowens, Yvan Ouedraogo and Thor Thorbjarnarson. Of that group, only Thorbjarnarson and Ouedraogo played for the Huskers last season.

It's potentially a much bigger lineup that the Huskers ever put on the floor last season.

"As far as rotation, we'll get that figured out," Hoiberg said 24 hours before the start of NU's season. The Huskers will undergo one more round of COVID-19 testing Tuesday night before locking in its starting lineup for the game. "...I do like the versatility of our group. I think we've got length across the board. Guys like Dalano and Trey in your backcourt, 6-8 and 6-5, guys like Thor and Lat, all pretty similar in size."

It's a roster full of scorers and options, and Hoiberg said NU has to be unselfish to maintain chemistry. Hoiberg said his best teams at Iowa State had lots of players averaging double-figures in points and were happy with it because the team won and NBA scouts notice winning teams.