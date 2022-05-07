 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ashland-Greenwood's Cale Jacobsen will walk-on at Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

Ashland-Greenwood standout Cale Jacobsen committed to Nebraska on Saturday as a preferred walk-on. The newest Husker, who had Division-I offers from North Dakota and Holy Cross, made his announcement on Twitter.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to learn from the staff and work with the team,” Jacobsen said in a tweet.

The 6-foot-3 guard, who will join the program next season after leading the Jays to a state title at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March. Jacobsen recorded the game-winning assist as teammate Evan Shepherd hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Jacobsen broke the class C-1 tournament record by scoring 43 points in the Jays’ state semifinal win over Kearney Catholic. He shot 13 for 17 from the field and did not miss a 3-pointer (3 for 3) or a free throw (14 for 14) during the performance.

““We watch that every single day,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Jacob Mohs said after Jacobsen’s performance. “We've watched it since he was a freshman when he did those things, maybe not to this extent, but he did them at a high level. He's one of the best players in the state regardless of class.”

Jacobsen missed his junior season with a torn ACL, and he sacrificed his senior football season to ensure he’d be healthy for basketball. He told the World-Herald in January that he waited “10-ish months” before he began playing 5-on-5 after the injury.

“I think that really just helped me,” Jacobsen said. “It gave me time to really recover my knee and everything. It made my whole body stronger.”

Jacobsen is the second walk-on to join Nebraska this week. Elkhorn South’s Henry Burt committed to NU on Wednesday. The Huskers lost former walk-ons Jackson Cronin and Jace Piatkowski to the transfer portal earlier this offseason.

jwatkins@owh.com, 402-444-1201, https://twitter.com/JimmyWatkins95

