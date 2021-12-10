Auburn coach Bruce Pearl suspended for Saturday's game against Nebraska

“We respect the NCAA peer evaluation process and appreciate the panel recognized we took meaningful and contemporaneous penalties,” Pearl said in a statement. "It is time to put this behind us. As part of our penalty, I will begin my two-game suspension (Saturday) against Nebraska.”

The NCAA panel found that Person violated ethical conduct rules by accepting $91,500 in bribes from a financial advisor to steer prospects Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy to Auburn. The NCAA release didn't name the coaches or players.

“The associate head coach violated the trust of his student-athletes and their families," the panel wrote in its decision. "Rather than protect them, he intentionally brought opportunists into the Auburn men’s basketball program and, using his influence, introduced them to the student-athletes and their families.”

Person, who was fired by Auburn after his arrest, avoided prison time when a federal judge ordered him to do 200 hours of community service in July 2019.