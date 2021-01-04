Back from suspension, Derrick Walker hopes to give Nebraska a needed boost

“My philosophy is, literally, keep it simple,” Walker said. “You see someone wide open, give them the ball. If you have a layup, take the layup. If you have a shot, take the shot. It’s only when you start to overcomplicate things in this game is when you start to look bad and make your team look bad. So for me, I just want to go out there and keep it simple, do my job, play my role.”

Just doing that could get a few Huskers — like Mayen — unstuck. Coaches appreciate Mayen’s work ethic and willingness to do whatever is asked. But he’s not a traditional Big Ten post — and wasn’t recruited to be that. Walker, at 232 pounds, is built to tussle with guys like Williams.

How many minutes can he give Nebraska this week?

“I’m going to be tired my first couple games out there,” Walker said. “But however much I can play or whatever I can do in those minutes is all I’m looking for. I’m not asking to come out and play 40 minutes, I’m not asking to play 30. I’m asking to come out and give a boost to my team and hope we get a win.”