Bench gives Nebraska a boost, but Huskers fall to Purdue

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball’s bench players took center stage at Pinnacle Bank Arena in a 75-58 loss to Purdue Saturday night.

With four of NU’s five starters seemingly in a game-long funk, four Husker reserves — Thor Thorbjarnarson, Kobe Webster, Yvan Ouedraogo and Shamiel Stevenson — closed the first half with a spirited run and began the second half on the floor. They combined for 35 points, 18 rebounds and six assists and even helped Nebraska (5-15 overall and 1-12 in the Big Ten) take the brief lead of a game the Boilermakers (15-8 and 10-6) largely controlled.

They just weren’t enough. Many nights, that kind of performance from the bench would have been. Not Saturday. Not with starters Teddy Allen, Dalano Banton and Lat Mayen at –26, -26 and –27, respectively, in the +/- category of the stat sheet. That means, when those players were on the floor, Purdue outscored NU by that many points.

That trio was on the floor for most of a crucial 90-second, four-point possession when Purdue turned a 49-48 Husker lead into a 52-49 advantage thanks to two baskets, two NU fouls and Boilermaker offensive rebounds. Star Purdue post Trevion Williams — well-defended by Nebraska most of the game — had a basket and a rebound on the possession.