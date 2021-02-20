Bench gives Nebraska a boost, but Huskers fall to Purdue

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball’s bench players took center stage at Pinnacle Bank Arena in a 75-58 loss to Purdue Saturday night.
With four of NU’s five starters seemingly in a game-long funk, four Husker reserves — Thor Thorbjarnarson, Kobe Webster, Yvan Ouedraogo and Shamiel Stevenson — closed the first half with a spirited run and began the second half on the floor. They combined for 35 points, 18 rebounds and six assists and even helped Nebraska (5-15 overall and 1-12 in the Big Ten) take the brief lead of a game the Boilermakers (15-8 and 10-6) largely controlled.
They just weren’t enough. Many nights, that kind of performance from the bench would have been. Not Saturday. Not with starters Teddy Allen, Dalano Banton and Lat Mayen at –26, -26 and –27, respectively, in the +/- category of the stat sheet. That means, when those players were on the floor, Purdue outscored NU by that many points.
That trio was on the floor for most of a crucial 90-second, four-point possession when Purdue turned a 49-48 Husker lead into a 52-49 advantage thanks to two baskets, two NU fouls and Boilermaker offensive rebounds. Star Purdue post Trevion Williams — well-defended by Nebraska most of the game — had a basket and a rebound on the possession.
NU never gained the lead again. The four reserves — so solid for most of the game, came in, and couldn’t regain their shooting touch. Purdue pushed the lead to 59-51, coach Fred Hoiberg called timeout, and four starters went back in. Nothing got better, as Purdue, led by guard Sasha Stefanovic’s 14 second-half points, scored eight of the next ten.
From the start of the four-point possession, at the 12:27 mark, Purdue outscored the Huskers 27-9.
Nebraska’s starters struggled mightily against Purdue in the first half, as the Boilermakers were able to score in the post and beyond the arc during the stretches when all or most of NU’s top five was on the floor.
The Huskers only seemed connected defensively when its reserves — Thorbjarnarson, Webster, Ouedraogo and Stevenson — were on the floor. They helped turned a 14-9 deficit into a 15-14 lead when Webster nailed a 3-pointer. NU kept it close from there, trailing 19-18 with 6:44 left when all but Ouedraogo left the floor.
The next four minutes did not go well when the starters returned. Purdue hit six straight shots en route to scoring 16 points and racing out to a 35-25 lead until Hoiberg put the reserves in again at the 2:56 mark.
Along with McGowens, those four finished the half on a 12-5 run, with NU hitting three straight 3s – two from Thorbjarnarson and one from Webster. In total, Nebraska’s bench scored 24 of the Huskers’ 37 first-half points. Purdue freshman Jaden Ivey, meanwhile, had a stellar first half with 13 points, five rebounds and three steals as the Huskers kept Purdue’s top post player, Williams, in check. Ivey finished the game with 15 points, seven rebounds three assists and three steals.
NU plays next against Penn State, the only team it has beaten in Big Ten play, on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
