Big Ten agrees to allow limited attendance at league basketball tournaments

LINCOLN — The Big Ten announced Thursday morning it will allow up to 8,000 fans per game at its men's basketball tournament and 2,500 fans at its women's tournament next week in Indianapolis.

The men's event is being held inside Lucas Oil Stadium, a dome typically used for football, so 8,000 fans can be spaced out easily. The women's event is being held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, a traditional basketball arena.

The Big Ten athletic directors, plus the conference's presidents and chancellors, made the decision. The men's event begins March 10. Nebraska, as either the No. 13 or 14 seed, will play on opening night. The Husker women's seed has not quite been finalized, but they should also play on Wednesday as the Nos. 6, 7 or 8 seeds.

The league said any attendees making the trip should familiarize themselves with stadium policies.

The NCAA tournament will be held exclusively in Indiana. The Big Ten relocated its tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis earlier this winter

Tickets will be distributed through each school's ticket office.