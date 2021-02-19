Big Ten announces updates to Nebraska men's basketball schedule

The Big Ten Conference announced several updates to the Nebraska men’s basketball schedule Friday night.

Now the Huskers will travel to Illinois on Feb. 25 before home games against Minnesota on Feb. 27 and Rutgers on March 1.

NU will then be on the road for their final two regular-season games, first to Iowa on March 4 and Northwestern on March 7.

With these changes to the schedule, the Huskers will play 19 of their 20 scheduled conference games.

Updated Schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 23: Penn State, 7 p.m. (BTN)

Thursday, Feb. 25: at Illinois, 6 p.m. (BTN)

Saturday, Feb. 27: Minnesota, 6 p.m. (BTN)

Monday, March 1: Rutgers, 6 p.m. (BTN)

Thursday, March 4: at Iowa, TBD (BTN)

Sunday, March 7: at Northwestern, TBD (BTN)

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team