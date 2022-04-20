 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Big Ten basketball tournaments are moving to Minneapolis

The Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are on the move.

The women’s tournament will be held in Minneapolis in 2023 and 2024.

The men’s tournament will join the women in 2024 after being held in Chicago next season.

The women’s tournament is moving for the first time since 2015. The men’s tournament is moving for the fifth time since 2017.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, a former Minneapolis resident, deemed the city’s venues “world class” in a statement released Wednesday.

“We look forward to creating new memories and experiences for our student-athletes, coaches, and member institutions, further expanding our fanbase, cultivating relationships with the business community, and fostering a positive and lasting impact on these cities,” Warren said.

jwatkins@owh.com, 402-444-1201, https://twitter.com/JimmyWatkins95

