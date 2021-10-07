Big Ten media day notes: Nebraska men's basketball team 100% vaccinated against COVID

INDIANAPOLIS — Nebraska basketball is 100 percent vaccinated, Fred Hoiberg said at Big Ten media day on Thursday, but the scars of last season have not yet faded.
Anytime a player coughs, sneezes or sniffles, Hoiberg recommends they stay home and take a COVID test.
Hoiberg’s Huskers fought an uphill battle against the pandemic last season. After pausing the program due to COVID complications, Nebraska played 14 games in 29 days. “Unconditioned bodies,” as Hoiberg called them, battled mounting exhaustion on top of a stacked conference ledger.
Seven months later, Hoiberg recounted Nebraska’s experience at Big Ten media days, which returned to an in-person format this week.
Tired of talking COVID yet? Hoiberg agrees. But last season left a mark that took time to heal. He’s proud of his team for powering through 2020. But he’ll stop at nothing to avoid repeating it.
“We don't want to go through what we did a year ago,” Hoiberg said. “I'm grateful our guys all bought in to getting the vaccine to add that extra layer of protection.”
Hoiberg added that none of the Huskers were resistant to taking the vaccine, but he also acknowledged that vaccinated people can still contract the virus. Nebraska has protected itself against another disaster like they faced last season, but Hoiberg can’t be sure that they wont face any complications.
“It's a unique time,” Hoiberg said. “It’s one of those things that obviously you never had to worry about as a coach. You just try to make sure your players go out and make make smart decisions and don't put them in vulnerable spots where it could cost us down the road.”
Hoiberg's toughest task
Before Nebraska’s basketball players went home in June, Trey McGowens called a meeting with “10-12” players who McGowens figured would be competing for minutes this winter.
The Huskers discussed their team goals, which they all agreed required cooperation. And in some cases, cooperation meant embracing a bench role.
Hoiberg reiterated Thursday that managing playing time will be his toughest task this season. The Huskers will start the season playing “nine or 10” players, he said, and go from there. That leaves 4-5 scholarship players unsatisfied.
But so far, none of that disappointment has bled over. McGowens said the Huskers have “bought in” since their team meeting and that nobody has exhibited a sore ego.
That can change once the games start, however. As Hoiberg said, it’s easy to say the right things when everybody is rotating into practice. But sitting the bench for games presents a different challenge.
“You just to put them through adverse situations in practice try to simulate it,” Hoiberg said. “But until you start playing games, you truly don't know.”
Huskers' offense appeals to transfers
When Hoiberg first took the Iowa State job, he knew he needed to find a creative route to build a team. He couldn’t recruit top-50 players like Kansas, Texas and the other top teams in the Big 12.
So Hoiberg turned to the transfer market, and he found immense success. Four of Hoiberg’s transfers won Newcomer of the Year honors. Deandre Kane is still the only fifth-year grad-transfer All-American. And the Cyclones became a perennial Big 12 contender.
Now the rest of college hoops has caught up to Hoiberg’s innovation. He faces competition for every transfer. But Hoiberg can still offer a wrinkle many schools cannot.
Alonzo Verge told BTN that Hoiberg’s NBA-style offense played a role in his decision to play for Nebraska. Denim Dawson, the Huskers’ latest 2022 commit, said the same. And former Husker Dalano Banton texted Hoiberg after the second day of Toronto Raptors minicamp to say he was running the same offense he ran in college.
“I think that's why a lot of our players have made it (to the NBA),” Hoiberg said. “Eleven over seven years we've been doing this with Iowa State and Nebraska. You can talk about that, the 19 years of experience as a player, coach and general manager, it's what I know. That style of play is attractive to players.”
Remembering Mel Daniels
One of the first things Hoiberg noticed upon entering Gainbridge Fieldhouse was a photo of Mel Daniels, the late Pacers executive who Hoiberg said “basically drafted me.” Hoiberg spent his first four NBA seasons in Indiana.
He called Daniels a mentor and “one of the all-time great people.” He said his first two children were there. And he always tries to drive by his old house when he’s in town.
“We loved it here,” Hoiberg said. “It’s such a passionate fanbase, especially for basketball. We had four awesome, awesome years in Indianapolis.”
CFP expansion
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said he’s held “incredibly productive” meetings concerning the College Football Playoff over the last few months.
Warren and the rest of the Big Ten press are weighing whether 12 teams is the best number and when expansion might make sense.
Borchers named Big Ten's Chief Medical Officer
The Big Ten has hired Jim Borchers, former head physician at Ohio State, as the conference’s first Chief Medical Officer.
Warren called Borchers a “skilled practitioner” who will help the Big Ten elevate the importance of mental and physical health.
Iowa's starting over
Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey is starting over.
After losing National Player of the Year Luka Garza, and sharp shooting guard Joe Wisenkamp to the NBA, the Hawkeyes enter the 2021-22 season with plenty of questions to answer. Perhaps none are as important as the most obvious.
“Who is going to step into (Garza’s) role?” McCaffrey said. “We don't have anyone 6'11" that's going to average 20 points a game. Where are the rest of the points going to come from?”
McCaffrey floated several name: Keegan Murray, Patrick McCaffrey, Jordan Bohannon, Kris Murray. McCaffrey likes Filip Rebraca, the transfer from North Dakota, too.
Any could emerge as Iowa’s leading scorer. All will at least see more opportunities. But none will replicate Garza. Iowa will play smaller and deeper this year, but it won’t have the best player in the country.
“He was so gifted at understanding whatever we were doing,” McCaffrey said. If we were running sets, motion, if we were in transition, if we were playing against a zone, if they were pressing, running a side out of bounds play under the basket, he was so incredibly cerebral. You take that for granted after a while. When you have him for four years, it makes coaching easier.”