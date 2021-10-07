Big Ten media days notes: Nebraska men's basketball team 100% vaccinated against COVID

“It's a unique time,” Hoiberg said. “It’s one of those things that obviously you never had to worry about as a coach. You just try to make sure your players go out and make make smart decisions and don't put them in vulnerable spots where it could cost us down the road.”

Hoiberg's toughest task

Before Nebraska’s basketball players went home in June, Trey McGowens called a meeting with “10-12” players who McGowens figured would be competing for minutes this winter.

The Huskers discussed their team goals, which they all agreed required cooperation. And in some cases, cooperation meant embracing a bench role.

Hoiberg reiterated Thursday that managing playing time will be his toughest task this season. The Huskers will start the season playing “nine or 10” players, he said, and go from there. That leaves 4-5 scholarship players unsatisfied.

But so far, none of that disappointment has bled over. McGowens said the Huskers have “bought in” since their team meeting and that nobody has exhibited a sore ego.

That can change once the games start, however. As Hoiberg said, it’s easy to say the right things when everybody is rotating into practice. But sitting the bench for games presents a different challenge.