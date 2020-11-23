Big Ten men's basketball outlook, players to watch for 2020-21 season

World-Herald staff writer Dirk Chatelain made his preseason picks for the order of finish in the Big Ten and top players for the 2020-21 men's basketball season.

* * *

Predicted order of finish

1. Iowa

Last season: 20-11

Coach: Fran McCaffery

Last NCAA appearance: 2019

Newcomer to watch: Ahron Ulis (G 6-3 Fr.)

Outlook: The Hawkeyes are loaded with talent, yes, but experience, too. Garza is the nation’s leading contender for player of the year. Joe Wieskamp, coming off a solid sophomore season, should improve on his 14 points and six rebounds per game. The question: Can the Hawks handle big expectations? They haven’t won a Big Ten title in 40 years!

2. Wisconsin

Last season: 21-10

Coach: Greg Gard

Last NCAA appearance: 2018

Newcomer to watch: Ben Carlson (F 6-9 Fr.)