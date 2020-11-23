 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big Ten men's basketball outlook, players to watch for 2020-21 season
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Big Ten men's basketball outlook, players to watch for 2020-21 season

{{featured_button_text}}

World-Herald staff writer Dirk Chatelain made his preseason picks for the order of finish in the Big Ten and top players for the 2020-21 men's basketball season. 

* * *

Predicted order of finish

1. Iowa

Last season: 20-11

Coach: Fran McCaffery

Last NCAA appearance: 2019

Newcomer to watch: Ahron Ulis (G 6-3 Fr.)

Outlook: The Hawkeyes are loaded with talent, yes, but experience, too. Garza is the nation’s leading contender for player of the year. Joe Wieskamp, coming off a solid sophomore season, should improve on his 14 points and six rebounds per game. The question: Can the Hawks handle big expectations? They haven’t won a Big Ten title in 40 years!

2. Wisconsin

Last season: 21-10

Coach: Greg Gard

Last NCAA appearance: 2018

Newcomer to watch: Ben Carlson (F 6-9 Fr.)

Outlook: Like Iowa, the Badgers boast tremendous balance, experience and confidence following an eight-game winning streak to finish last season. Senior center Nate Reuvers will likely lead Wisconsin in points and rebounds and 6-10 Micah Potter gives Bucky another inside force.

3. Illinois

Last season: 21-10

Coach: Brad Underwood

Last NCAA appearance: 2013

Newcomer to watch: Andre Curbelo (G 6-1 Fr.)

Outlook: Not since Deron Williams and Dee Brown has an Illini squad generated this much excitement. Brad Underwood has the league’s strongest inside-outside combo. Kofi Cockburn, the Big Ten freshman of the year, should build on his 13 points and nine rebounds. Ayo Dosunmu (16 points, four rebounds) is a future first-round pick, too.

4. Michigan State

Last season: 22-9

Coach: Tom Izzo

Last NCAA appearance: 2018

Newcomer to watch: Joey Hauser (F 6-9 Jr.)

Outlook: It’s hard to envision the Spartans without Cassius Winston, but Tom Izzo’s team returns plenty of talent. Hauser, the Marquette transfer, stretches the floor like few recent Spartans have, but Aaron Henry may be Izzo’s best player.

5. Rutgers

Last season: 20-11

Coach: Steve Pikiell

Last NCAA appearance: 1991

Newcomer to watch: Cliff Omoruyi (C 6-11 Fr.)

Outlook: Rutgers would’ve ended its 29-year NCAA tournament drought last season if the pandemic hadn’t interfered. The Scarlet Knights shouldn’t have to wait anymore. Ron Harper Jr., whose father knows something about great teams, joins Geo Baker in the backcourt. And Omoruyi gives Rutgers a welcome presence inside.

6. Michigan

Last season: 19-12

Coach: Juwan Howard

Last NCAA appearance: 2019

Newcomer to watch: Mike Smith (G 5-11 Sr.)

Outlook: Livers, coming off a 13-point average, assumes the scoring burden. He’s certainly capable. Keep an eye on fast-improving Franz Wagner, the 6-9 sophomore who averaged 12 per game. The Wolverines, perhaps the hottest Big Ten program on the recruiting trail, are only getting better.

7. Indiana

Last season: 20-12

Coach: Archie Miller

Last NCAA appearance: 2016

Newcomer to watch: Khristian Lander (G 6-2 Fr.)

Outlook: The Hoosiers, who staggered to a 9-11 finish in Big Ten play a year ago, haven’t reached the Big Dance since 2016. That kind of drought is unacceptable in Bloomington. Archie Miller has injected an ordinary roster with a standout recruiting class, led by five-star Lander out of Evansville.

8. Ohio State

Last season: 21-10

Coach: Chris Holtmann

Last NCAA appearance: 2019

Newcomer to watch: Seth Towns (F 6-8 Sr.)

Outlook: Chris Holtmann won eight of 11 to finish last season but he must start over without the Wesson boys. Major transfers Seth Towns (Harvard), Justice Sueing (Cal), Jimmy Sotos (Bucknell) and Abel Porter (Utah State) should help. Duane Washington is the top returnee.

9. Purdue

Last season: 16-15

Coach: Matt Painter

Last NCAA appearance: 2019

Newcomer to watch: Jaden Ivey (G 6-4 Fr.)

Outlook: The Boilers are very much under the radar following a significant roster overhaul, most notably the departure of big man Matt Haarms. Trevion Williams, who averaged 12 and eight a year ago, carries the biggest burden.

10. Minnesota

Last season: 15-16

Coach: Richard Pitino

Last NCAA appearance: 2019

Newcomer to watch: Liam Robbins (C 7-0 Jr.)

Outlook: The bell cow is Marcus Carr, who transferred from Pitt last year and immediately averaged 15 points and seven assists. But newcomers Both Gach and Liam Robbins — a 7-footer from Davenport, Iowa— may be the difference between NCAAs and NIT.

11. Maryland

Last season: 24-7

Coach: Mark Turgeon

Last NCAA appearance: 2019

Newcomer to watch: Jairus Hamilton (F 6-8 Jr.)

Outlook: Another team that missed a potential banner postseason because of COVID. The Terps lost a lot from their Big Ten co-champions team, notably Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith. Aaron Wiggins must live up to his potential. The junior averaged 10 points per game last year.

12. Nebraska

Last season: 7-25

Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Last NCAA appearance: 2014

Newcomer to watch: Teddy Allen (G 6-6 Jr.)

Outlook: Time for a reset in Lincoln, where Fred Hoiberg’s first season turned ugly. Newcomers like Delano Banton, Teddy Allen and Trey McGowens give Husker fans hope, but most important is establishing Hoiberg’s high-scoring offense. The Huskers made only 32% of 3-pointers last year.

13. Penn State

Last season: 21-10

Coach: Jim Ferry

Last NCAA appearance: 2019

Newcomer to watch: Sam Sessoms (G 6-0 Jr.)

Outlook: Patrick Chambers’ resignation in October causes problems. The Nittany Lions, like Rutgers, missed a shot at banner season when COVID canceled the March Madness. Mike Watkins and Lamar Stevens graduated. This could a rough winter in Happy Valley.

14. Northwestern

Last season: 8-23

Coach: Chris Collins

Last NCAA appearance: 2017

Newcomer to watch: Chase Audige (G 6-4 So.)

Outlook: Needless to say, Northwestern didn’t take advantage of its NCAA Tournament season of 2017. A 3-17 Big Ten season felt like old times in Evanston. The Wildcats need Boo Buie and Miller Kopp to flourish quickly.

All-Big Ten First Team

Luka Garza, Iowa

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Seth Towns, Ohio State

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Player of the year

Garza, Iowa

Newcomer of the year

Towns, Ohio State

Coach of the year

Fran McCaffery, Iowa

Most improved

Franz Wagner, Michigan

Defensive player of year

Jamari Wheeler, Penn State

NCAA tournament locks

Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio State

NCAA tournament bubble

Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland

Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Sports

Dirk writes stories and columns about Husker football in addition to covering general assignments and enterprise for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @dirkchatelain. Phone: 402-444-1062.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert