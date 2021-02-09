Big Ten men's basketball tourney moves to Indianapolis to precede March Madness

The 2021 Big Ten men's basketball tournament has been relocated from Chicago to Indianapolis.

The event will take place March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. Teams that qualify for the NCAA tournament will then be able to stay in town as the entirety of March Madness will take place in Indianapolis and the surrounding area due to the pandemic.

All 14 teams participate in the Big Ten tournament, with the winner earning the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The top 10 teams receive a first-round bye, and the top four get a double bye. As of Tuesday morning, Nebraska is in last place in the Big Ten with an 0-7 conference record.

The Big Ten women's basketball tournament is also being held in Indianapolis this year at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, which is just a few blocks from Lucas Oil. The conference said in a statement that conducting both tournaments near each other will allow for more cohesive COVID-19 testing procedures.

This will be the 12th time since 2002 that Indianapolis hosts the Big Ten men's tournament. The location typically alternates between Indy and Chicago — aside from 2017 and 2018 when the event was held in Washington D.C. and New York City. The men's tournament will return to Indy in 2021 before going back to Chicago in 2022.