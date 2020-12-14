Big Ten opener for Husker men's hoops moved to Dec. 22

The Nebraska men's basketball team, originally scheduled to open Big Ten play at Wisconsin Dec. 21, will now play the Badgers Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. on FS1.
NU does not currently have a game scheduled between now and then, but retains the right to schedule one because a previous game against Florida A&M was canceled.
If the Huskers were to add another nonconference game, it would likely be played this week.
