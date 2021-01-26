Big Ten pushes back restart of Husker basketball season three more days

LINCOLN — The Nebraska men’s basketball team may have to wait a little longer to restart its season.

The Big Ten moved a Feb. 3 game at Michigan State to Feb. 6 to accommodate a Feb. 2 game with Michigan State now has scheduled with Iowa. The Huskers/Spartans game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. and be televised on Big Ten Network.

Should the Huskers have to wait until Feb. 6, they will have waited nearly a month between their last game — a Jan. 10 loss to Indiana — and their next one.

In between, NU has been dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak on its team that infected 12 members of the program, including seven players and coach Fred Hoiberg. Nebraska had to postpone five games — against Illinois, at Maryland, vs. Minnesota, at Iowa and vs. Penn State — as a result of the pandemic pause.

The Huskers are bound for a busy February, then, attempting to slot in as many of those games as possible. After the Feb. 6 game, NU turns right around and will play Feb. 8 at Minnesota. It’s likely Nebraska wouldn’t come home between games.

Unless the Big Ten schedules a game for NU next week, Nebraska’s next home game is Feb. 11 vs. Wisconsin, and it will be more than one month between games.