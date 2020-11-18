Big Ten releases 2020-21 men's basketball schedule; Nebraska hosts Michigan on Christmas Day

LINCOLN — Like discovering a present left in the back of the closet, Nebraska basketball finally has a Big Ten schedule for the 2020-2021 season after the league released it Wednesday during evening rush hour on the East Coast.

Speaking of presents, the Huskers won’t have to open theirs in a hotel on Christmas Day. But No. 24 Michigan might.

Nebraska will host the Wolverines as part of a four-day Christmas package of Big Ten games. Tipoff times and TV broadcast assignment haven’t been set yet, but it’s like the league is attempting to push inventory onto a Friday holiday calendar.

The game against Michigan — a team NU has beaten just once since joining the league — is the second of the Huskers’ 20 conference battles. It’s a rigorous slate, featuring at least seven teams ranked inside the Associated Press Top 25, and starts Dec. 21 with a trip to No. 7 Wisconsin.

The Badgers are one of six Big Ten teams that appear twice on NU’s schedule as home-and-home opponents. The others are No. 13 Michigan State, Purdue, No. 8 Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland and Penn State. Nebraska will host No. 24 Rutgers, Michigan and Indiana once, and play at No. 5 Iowa, Northwestern and No. 23 Ohio State once.