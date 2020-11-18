Big Ten releases 2020-21 men's basketball schedule; Nebraska hosts Michigan on Christmas Day

LINCOLN — Like discovering a present left in the back of the closet, Nebraska basketball finally has a Big Ten schedule for the 2020-2021 season after the league released it Wednesday during evening rush hour on the East Coast.
Speaking of presents, the Huskers won’t have to open theirs in a hotel on Christmas Day. But No. 24 Michigan might.
Nebraska will host the Wolverines as part of a four-day Christmas package of Big Ten games. Tipoff times and TV broadcast assignment haven’t been set yet, but it’s like the league is attempting to push inventory onto a Friday holiday calendar.
The game against Michigan — a team NU has beaten just once since joining the league — is the second of the Huskers’ 20 conference battles. It’s a rigorous slate, featuring at least seven teams ranked inside the Associated Press Top 25, and starts Dec. 21 with a trip to No. 7 Wisconsin.
The Badgers are one of six Big Ten teams that appear twice on NU’s schedule as home-and-home opponents. The others are No. 13 Michigan State, Purdue, No. 8 Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland and Penn State. Nebraska will host No. 24 Rutgers, Michigan and Indiana once, and play at No. 5 Iowa, Northwestern and No. 23 Ohio State once.
NU and other league teams will adhere to the same COVID-19 medical protocols approved by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force for football. The Husker hoops team, coach Fred Hoiberg said Monday, has had two players test positive for the virus thus far, so it’s possible Nebraska may be affected during the course of the season. The Big Ten has built in two sets of “collapsible bye weeks” — Jan. 18-21 and Jan. 25-28, plus Feb. 22-25 and March 1-5 to allow for rescheduling should cancellations arise. All league games are being played in home arenas.
The Huskers’ toughest stretch, in terms of travel, starts in late January with a trip to Iowa on Jan. 24. After hosting Penn State on Jan. 30, NU then plays back-to-back road games at Michigan State and Minnesota before hosting Wisconsin on Feb. 11. Nebraska then heads to Penn State on Valentine’s Day for the back-end of their two-game series this season.
The Big Ten tournament — canceled last year one day after Nebraska’s season ended with a loss in the event — is slated to run March 10-14.
League teams are allowed to play 27 total regular season games, and NU’s plan is to do so. Nebraska has not yet released its non-conference schedule, however.
Schedule
Dec. 21: at Wisconsin
Dec. 25: Michigan
Dec. 30: at Ohio State
Jan. 2: Michigan State
Support Local Journalism
Jan. 5: at Purdue
Jan. 10: Indiana
Jan. 13: Illinois
Jan. 16: at Maryland
Jan. 20: Minnesota
Jan. 24: at Iowa
Jan. 30: Penn State
Feb. 3: at Michigan State
Feb. 7 or 8: at Minnesota
Feb. 11: Wisconsin
Feb. 14: at Penn State
Feb. 17: Maryland
Feb. 20: Purdue
Feb. 24: at Illinois
Feb. 28: Rutgers
Mar. 6 or 7: at Northwestern
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.