Big Ten releases 2021-22 men's basketball schedule

The Big Ten released its 2021-22 men's basketball conference schedule on Wednesday.
Conference play for Nebraska's 20-game league slate begins Dec. 4 at Indiana. The Huskers' home opener is set for Dec. 7 against Michigan.
NU will face Michigan, Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers, Iowa, Wisconsin and Northwestern twice.
No game times or television information were announced for any conference games.
The Big Ten tournament will be played March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Check out Nebraska's schedule below, including nonconference and exhibition games.
Schedule
Oct. 27: Peru State (exhibition)
Oct. 31: Colorado (exhibition)
Nov. 9: Western Illinois
Nov. 12: Sam Houston State
Nov. 16: Creighton (Gavitt Games)
Nov. 19: Idaho State
Nov. 21: Southern
Nov. 23: Tennessee State
Nov. 27: South Dakota
Dec. 1: at North Carolina State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 4: at Indiana
Dec. 7: Michigan
Dec. 11: Auburn (in Atlanta, Holiday Hoopsgiving)
Dec. 19: Kansas State
Dec. 22: Kennesaw State
Jan. 2: Ohio State
Jan. 5: at Michigan State
Jan. 8: at Rutgers
Jan. 11: Illinois
Jan. 14 at Purdue
Jan. 17: Indiana
Jan. 22: at Ohio State
Jan. 25: Wisconsin
Jan. 29: Rutgers
Feb. 1: at Michigan
Feb. 5: Northwestern
Feb. 9: Minnesota
Feb. 13: at Iowa
Feb. 18: Maryland
Feb. 22: at Northwestern
Feb. 25: Iowa
Feb. 28: at Penn State
March 6: at Wisconsin