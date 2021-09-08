 Skip to main content
Big Ten releases 2021-22 men's basketball schedule
BASKETBALL

Big Ten releases 2021-22 men's basketball schedule

Nebraska basketball players share thoughts on upcoming season

The Big Ten released its 2021-22 men's basketball conference schedule on Wednesday.

Conference play for Nebraska's 20-game league slate begins Dec. 4 at Indiana. The Huskers' home opener is set for Dec. 7 against Michigan.

NU will face Michigan, Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers, Iowa, Wisconsin and Northwestern twice.

No game times or television information were announced for any conference games. 

The Big Ten tournament will be played March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Check out Nebraska's schedule below, including nonconference and exhibition games.

Schedule

Oct. 27: Peru State (exhibition)

Oct. 31: Colorado (exhibition)

Nov. 9: Western Illinois

Nov. 12: Sam Houston State

Nov. 16: Creighton (Gavitt Games)

Nov. 19: Idaho State

Nov. 21: Southern

Nov. 23: Tennessee State

Nov. 27: South Dakota

Dec. 1: at North Carolina State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 4: at Indiana

Dec. 7: Michigan

Dec. 11: Auburn (in Atlanta, Holiday Hoopsgiving)

Dec. 19: Kansas State

Dec. 22: Kennesaw State

Jan. 2: Ohio State

Jan. 5: at Michigan State

Jan. 8: at Rutgers

Jan. 11: Illinois

Jan. 14 at Purdue

Jan. 17: Indiana

Jan. 22: at Ohio State

Jan. 25: Wisconsin

Jan. 29: Rutgers

Feb. 1: at Michigan

Feb. 5: Northwestern

Feb. 9: Minnesota

Feb. 13: at Iowa

Feb. 18: Maryland

Feb. 22: at Northwestern

Feb. 25: Iowa

Feb. 28: at Penn State

March 6: at Wisconsin

