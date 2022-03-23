Blaise Keita confirms commitment to Nebraska men's basketball

LINCOLN — One day after Nebraska lost one big man, coach Fred Hoiberg was in Coffeyville, Kansas, to avoid losing another.

Mission accomplished. Blaise Keita told Hoiberg Wednesday that he is still committed to the Huskers despite Matt Abdelmassih’s departure last week.

“I just want to play Big Ten basketball,” Keita said. “I’m excited to get started.”

Hoiberg met with Coffeyville sophomore Blaise Keita, the top junior college player in the country, on Wednesday afternoon. Keita said he and the coach talked about NU’s workout schedule and decided that Keita will arrive on campus in June.

Keita reaffirmed his commitment 24 hours after NU sophomore Eduardo Andre entered the transfer portal and six days after the Huskers parted ways with Abdelmassih. Keita said he had a good relationship with Abdelmassih but he likes his chances to play at NU.

Keita is averaging 10.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, at Coffeyville this season. He will have three years of eligibility to play for the Huskers.

Fellow 2022 recruits Jamarques Lawrence already affirmed his commitment to the Huskers last week. Denim Dawson was an early enrollee. Ramel Lloyd has not made a decision yet.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.