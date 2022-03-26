Blaise Keita could quickly fill Nebraska's rebounding void

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — They’ve only seen him get mad once, and backup Coffeyville center Oluwatimisola Toluogonkoya, aka “Timmy,” has only heard the story.

But that’s all he needs to understand he doesn’t want to make Blaise Keita angry.

Last season, Keita’s first with the Red Ravens, an opposing guard forced a jump ball against him and wouldn’t let go. After a while, Keita grew tired of wrestling.

“They said he put buddy in a headlock,” Timmy said. “And that was the end of it.”

Nebraska could use that edge in Big Ten play, where the Huskers lose more fights for rebounds than any other team in the conference. Since 2019-20, they’ve ranked last, last and second-last in conference-only defensive rebound rate. Keita, who grabs 7.8 rebounds per game at Coffeyville, notices NU’s struggles when he watches, which he tries to do as often as possible.

“They look good,” Keita said of Nebraska last month. “But they need somebody who can rebound. The rebounding is bad.”

The Huskers think Keita can fill that void, and quickly. Former Nebraska assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih said Keita possesses “all the benchmarks” of a successful Big Ten center. He rebounds, he shoots with a soft touch and he’s physical.

“He could play for any Big Ten team right now,” Abdelmassih said.

Timmy, who guards Keita every day in practice, believes it. The 6-foot-8 forward from Houston says he’s never played against a player like Keita. At 6 foot 11 and 230 pounds, Keita’s physicality is overwhelming. He pushes Timmy around every day, “and sometimes it feels like he’s holding back,” Timmy said.

He’s not alone, either. Timmy said Coffeyville’s bench routinely laughs at opposing bigs who catch incidental elbows from Keita. Each time it happens, the opposing player looks shaken, hands on his knees, “like they don’t want to play anymore.”

“He doesn’t try to elbow anybody,” Timmy said, “but I know for a fact that he doesn’t care about elbowing anybody.”

Keita blends his bows with a smooth offensive skill set and advanced basketball IQ. Coffeyville coach Jay Herkelman says Keita is his best defensive communicator. And on offense, where Keita is averaging 10.5 points per game on 50.8% shooting, Herkelman skips pick and rolls and urges guards to dump the ball to Keita in the post.

Keita averages 9.3 shot attempts per game, and Herkelman would like to see more. At a recent practice, he chastised a guard for missing Keita in the post.

“I said, ‘We're gonna throw him the ball because he's the biggest, baddest dude in this conference,’” Herkelman said. “And he's gonna touch the ball.”

The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference has other bad dudes, too. Dodge City’s Nick Pringle is committed to Alabama. Garden City’s Mohamed Diarra has three Division-I offers and 17 more D-I teams listed as “interested” on his 247 sports profile.

Keita’s numbers against them this season (one game against each): 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 79.2% shooting.

“Blaise doesn’t worry about those guys,” Herkelman said. “He competes against those guys, and he usually wins the battle.”

The scary part: Keita is still new to basketball. He started playing about seven years ago, and Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said Keita’s skillset is ahead of where he’d expect for a big man so low on experience.

That tells Hoiberg that Keita works, and the players that work tend to reach their ceiling. Hoiberg thinks Keita, who shoots a pretty 18-footer at Coffeyville, could extend his range behind the 3-point line — he told Keita to “keep shooting those” after seeing the big man shoot 3s during warmups before a game in January. Coffeyville assistant Kyle Williams thinks Keita can add another “15-20 pounds” to his frame once equipped with Nebraska’s training staff and nutrition options. And everybody who’s coached Keita knows his fighting spirit will fit well in the Big Ten.

Take it from Luke Barnwell, Keita’s high school coach at Sunrise Christian in Wichita.

“I think he fits in big time,” Barnwell said. “It seems like (the Big Ten) is the one league that keeps that lumbering, strong, physical five that nobody else plays with. You gotta have somebody that can guard a Hunter Dickinson or Kofi (Cockburn) … and I think Blaise fits that to a tee.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.