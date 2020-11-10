Brotherly love could help Nebraska basketball land five-star Bryce McGowens

So has another Husker, freshman guard Elijah Wood, who was high school roommates with Bryce at a now-closed academy school. And so has NU coach Fred Hoiberg’s fast-paced, well-spaced offense. The virtual recruiting visits — needed because of the ongoing pandemic — have gone well, Bobby McGowens said. Nebraska has a plan for Bryce’s development and the system fits his skill set. McGowens is a career 42% 3-point shooter in high school and averaged 25.3 points last season.

Georgia, the other finalist, has the advantage of geography, as it’s only 90 minutes from the McGowens’ home in South Carolina, Bobby said. The family likes UGA coach Tom Crean, who at Marquette and Indiana has sent guards to the NBA. Hoiberg did the same at Iowa State.

Bobby McGowens said the family has already worked through the distance factor with Trey, who played two seasons at Pittsburgh.

“We want our kids to be happy,” Bobby McGowens said. “We don’t want them to be concerned with choosing a school just to make sure we can see them or their family can see them. We can always see them. It’s not the '50s and '60s where your game might not be on television. We’ll always be able to see them play on TV.”

Bobby said he didn’t know which way Bryce was leaning.