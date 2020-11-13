Bryce McGowens commits to Nebraska basketball, first five-star recruit in program history

What’s Nebraska getting? A player who averaged 18.4, 26 and 25.3 points per game in his first three high school seasons, according to MaxPreps, and a shooter who’s made 42% of his career 3-pointers. Whereas the 6-foot-4, 191-pound Trey is a hard-driving, at-the-rim scorer, Bobby said, the 6-6, 175-pound Bryce can score any way. He’ll hit 25-foot jumpers until he’s contested, Bobby said, then burn by a defender who tries to stick to his hip.

“Bryce was one of those who just picked up basketball fast, and was much more advanced than Trey was at the same age,” Bobby McGowens said. “And Trey had a lot to do with Bryce’s advancement because Bryce has had to compete against a really, really high level player. His battles and competition with Trey allowed him to be a little more advanced because of every day in the yard.”

He joins a recruiting class that already had a consensus top-100 high school player in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei forward Wilhlem Breidenbach and Ranger College 3-point shooter Keisei Tominaga. Given three signees, Nebraska could be over the scholarship limit for the 2021-22 season although, due to COVID, the NCAA is allowing all players a free year of eligibility this year.