Bryce McGowens commits to Nebraska basketball, first five-star recruit in program history

LINCOLN — Nebraska was the talk of college basketball Friday morning for the best of reasons.
Fred Hoiberg’s rebuild of the Husker program got a major boost when combo guard Bryce McGowens (Greenville, South Carolina) — one of the nation’s top 25 high school prospects for the 2021 class — picked the Huskers over Georgia and a host of other schools. He’s the first five-star player to sign with Nebraska out of high school in the recruiting rankings era, and his decision is evidence that Hoiberg’s fast-paced NBA system appeals to recruits even after a 7-25 season.
The Huskers had a big recruiting draw: Bryce’s older brother, Trey, who transferred to Nebraska after starting for two seasons at Pittsburgh. Trey offered Bryce an unparalleled look into the daily inner workings of NU’s process. The two talked a lot, and Trey’s endorsement carried weight with Bryce.
“Trey is experiencing how things are run in Nebraska’s program every day, and he’s communicating those things he’s been doing, and his brother’s listening and likes what he’s hearing,” their father, Bobby, said earlier this week. “Trey feels like he’s getting better, that his coaches care about him as a person moreso than a basketball player. Those things have resonated with Bryce.”
Support Local Journalism
That and Hoiberg’s system were major selling points, Bobby McGowens said. Because Bryce purposely spurned blue blood offers from Kansas and others because he wanted to “make an impact” in his college career, the nascent nature of Nebraska’s program was a plus, too.
What’s Nebraska getting? A player who averaged 18.4, 26 and 25.3 points per game in his first three high school seasons, according to MaxPreps, and a shooter who’s made 42% of his career 3-pointers. Whereas the 6-foot-4, 191-pound Trey is a hard-driving, at-the-rim scorer, Bobby said, the 6-6, 175-pound Bryce can score any way. He’ll hit 25-foot jumpers until he’s contested, Bobby said, then burn by a defender who tries to stick to his hip.
“Bryce was one of those who just picked up basketball fast, and was much more advanced than Trey was at the same age,” Bobby McGowens said. “And Trey had a lot to do with Bryce’s advancement because Bryce has had to compete against a really, really high level player. His battles and competition with Trey allowed him to be a little more advanced because of every day in the yard.”
He joins a recruiting class that already had a consensus top-100 high school player in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei forward Wilhlem Breidenbach and Ranger College 3-point shooter Keisei Tominaga. Given three signees, Nebraska could be over the scholarship limit for the 2021-22 season although, due to COVID, the NCAA is allowing all players a free year of eligibility this year.
Nebraska made a big jump in the team recruiting rankings — both nationally and inside the Big Ten — but Michigan is expected to have the league’s top class, and perhaps the nation’s top class, when recruiting comes to a close in the spring period.
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.