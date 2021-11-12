Bryce McGowens scores 29 as Nebraska basketball defeats Sam Houston State

On the next possession, Andre made two free throws that he earned while battling a Bearkat defender for an offensive rebound. The Huskers made 26 of their 36 free throw attempts on Friday. Andre finished with career-highs in points (11) and rebounds (seven).

Nebraska trailed 32-27 after another ugly start against a mid-major team. The Huskers shot 2-of-13 from 3-point range (15.4%) in the first half and 9-for-28 overall. Players not named Bryce McGowens or Eduardo Andre scored seven points on 2-of-18 shooting. And at one point, the Huskers missed 13 of 14 field goal attempts.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M transfer Savion Flagg scored 16 of the Bearkats’ 32 first half points. With 7:22 to play, Flagg sunk a 3-pointer to give Sam Houston a 22-12 lead, its largest of the half.

Andre entered the game 40 seconds earlier, though. And after coaches kept him on the bench during Nebraska’s 75-74 loss to Western Illinois on Tuesday, Andre proved in seven minutes why he deserved to be on the floor.