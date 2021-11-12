Bryce McGowens scores 29 as Nebraska basketball defeats Sam Houston State

LINCOLN — They sat through 39-plus game minutes of bricks and referee stoppages waiting for Nebraska to show something pretty. With 35 seconds remaining, the Huskers finally delivered.
Sort of.
Bryce McGowens brought Nebraska fans to their feet and sealed Nebraska's 74-65 win over Sam Houston State when he dunked Alonzo Verge’s “pass” off the backboard with under a minute to play.
McGowens wasn’t sure Verge intended to throw a pass on the play. And the Huskers once again shot poorly and struggled to rip control from a mid-major opponent. But McGowens finished the play and Nebraska finished the win.
McGowens led all scorers with 29 points and grabbed five rebounds in his second college game. And the Huskers rebounded from an embarrassing loss to win a game they needed for morale.
Trailing by 10 with 19:22 to play, the Huskers scored 14 of the next 17 points. Wilhelm Breidenbach converted a left-handed floater while being fouled to tie the game at 40 with 14:26 remaining. He made the free throw to give Nebraska its first lead since 13:49 remained in the first half.
The Huskers extended the lead to five after Eduardo Andre scored five straight Husker points on two possessions. With 11:00 to play, Andre notched a layup and on a dump-off from Bryce McGowens. Andre pointed his finger toward the floor to remind Sam Houston State he finished through contact.
On the next possession, Andre made two free throws that he earned while battling a Bearkat defender for an offensive rebound. The Huskers made 26 of their 36 free throw attempts on Friday. Andre finished with career-highs in points (11) and rebounds (seven).
Nebraska trailed 32-27 after another ugly start against a mid-major team. The Huskers shot 2-of-13 from 3-point range (15.4%) in the first half and 9-for-28 overall. Players not named Bryce McGowens or Eduardo Andre scored seven points on 2-of-18 shooting. And at one point, the Huskers missed 13 of 14 field goal attempts.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M transfer Savion Flagg scored 16 of the Bearkats’ 32 first half points. With 7:22 to play, Flagg sunk a 3-pointer to give Sam Houston a 22-12 lead, its largest of the half.
Andre entered the game 40 seconds earlier, though. And after coaches kept him on the bench during Nebraska’s 75-74 loss to Western Illinois on Tuesday, Andre proved in seven minutes why he deserved to be on the floor.
Andre tallied six points, five rebounds, multiple deflections and a block during his first-half shift. His rebounding helped Nebraska close defensive possessions and his defensive activity helped start multiple fast breaks, including the one that cut Sam Houston’s lead to three. He and Bryce McGowens scored 11 points during Nebraska’s 12-5 run that cut the lead to three with 1:24 to play. And Andre punctuated that run with a poster dunk over a Sam Houston State defender.
Nebraska’s bench met Andre at halfcourt during the timeout that followed his powerful finish. And despite another slow start, Nebraska found the energy required to outlast the Bearkats on Friday.
Now they Huskers shift their attention to in-state rival Creighton, which travels to Lincoln on Tuesday.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.