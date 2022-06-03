Chase Clemmons commits to Nebraska basketball

LINCOLN — Chase Clemmons has committed to Nebraska, he announced Friday.

Clemmons, a 3-star prospect from South Carolina, is the 36th-ranked point guard and the 202nd-ranked player in the 2023 class. He chose the Huskers over Tennessee, Houston, Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee State.

The deciding factors?

“My relationship with coach (Fred) Hoiberg and the family environment,” Clemmons told the World-Herald. “It was an amazing vibe, and it made me feel at home.”

Nebraska caught Clemmons’ eye after his cousins, Bryce and Trey McGowens, committed to play for Hoiberg in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The Huskers offered Clemmons in October 2020, and he’s been talking to the McGowens brothers “every day” since.

Bryce raved to Clemmons about NU’s player development staff, and Clemmons saw the proof. Bryce could always score, Clemmons said, but he wasn’t as good of a ball handler in high school. Bryce was skinnier then, too. But the Huskers helped him bulk up and sure up his handle.

“It was crazy seeing Bryce’s development,” Clemmons said. “I remember watching him in high school, and now he’s about to be an NBA player. I feel like that development played a big, big, part for my decision, because that’s where I want to be in a couple of years.”

Clemmons is also impressed by NU’s training staff, which helped Trey McGowens heal from a Jones Fracture in his right foot last season. McGowens praised NU’s training staff on multiple occasions after returning from the injury. Clemmons, who has battled through minor ankle issues and a “bad” knee injury during his career, took note.

“I feel like that plays a major part (in a player’s success),” he said. “You're working on your body, eating right and all that.”

Clemmons believes Lincoln will maintain its homey charm even without his cousins, who both left school for the NBA draft this offseason. Clemmons visited campus when the NU’s football team beat Northwestern 56-7 last fall, and “that was really when I felt at home,” Clemmons said. He’s heard about the crowds that John Cook’s volleyball team draws, too. And he even recently met a Husker fan at his gym in South Carolina.

“They already knew me, and they knew Nebraska was recruiting me,” Clemmons said. “They were like, ‘Go Big Red! Go Big Red!’ It was amazing.”

Clemmons can’t wait to hear those cheers at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2023. He knows the Huskers have struggled under Hoiberg, but he wants to “change the narrative.”

He’ll need some classmates to help him do so. As the first commit in NU’s 2023 class, Clemmons said he’s ready to recruit his peers. He knows 4-star point guard (and fellow Nebraska target) Trey Green, and he’s already preparing his pitch.

“I’m definitely gonna be talking to some players,” Clemmons said. “(Green) is the only one I know right now, but I’m definitely about to get on my research.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.