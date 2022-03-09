Chatelain: After one amazing week, Alonzo Verge Jr. and Fred Hoiberg are the perfect fit

Alonzo Verge Jr. could’ve quit. Fred Hoiberg could’ve permanently benched him. Either result would’ve satisfied Nebraska’s exhausted fan base.

I’ve followed Husker basketball for almost 35 years. I don’t recall an individual player who personified an underachieving team more than Verge. Maybe Jaron Boone. Maybe.

Verge, the slithery guard with yo-yo handles, came to Nebraska last summer as an emergency mercenary following Dalano Banton’s NBA departure. Who didn’t want a guy who averaged 14 points per game in the Pac-12? But by Christmas, the addition looked like a terrible mistake.

Verge violated almost every point guard rule. He dribbled too much. He shot too much. He didn’t play defense. He was Teddy Allen 2.0. Or Cam Mack 3.0. How many times did he bring the ball down the court and shoot without a single pass? For a fan base at its wit’s end, Verge epitomized the Hoiberg era.

Unwatchable.

Which is what made Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin so stunning. Three days later, I’m still laughing in amazement.

Here was Alonzo Verge Jr. — the face of futility, the scapegoat of scorn, the poster boy for softness and selfishness — carrying Nebraska to a third-straight road win … in the Big Ten champion’s house … on Brad Davison’s Senior Day … without leading scorer Bryce McGowens

… after falling 10 points behind … because officials did everything they could to give UW an edge … including whistling Verge for a bogus technical that put him on the bench with four fouls.

That ridiculous run-on sentence just keeps going!

The 23-year-old senior played his butt off, scoring 18 of Nebraska’s 34 second-half points, including the last nine down the stretch, highlighted by an extraordinary step-back, go-ahead 3 over lockdown defender Chucky Hepburn.

“He just completely took over the game and made play after play after play,” Hoiberg said.

It’s one of the best performances ever by a Husker basketball player and it stirred memories of Tyronn Lue leading Nebraska to a stunning overtime upset of No. 7 Iowa State — at raucous Hilton Coliseum — back in 1997.

I don’t care about Verge’s stats. I certainly don’t care about him breaking ankles in highlight clips. That’s all fluff. The true measure of toughness is what Verge — and the Huskers — did this past week on the scoreboard.

Win.

We can’t forget the disastrous first 25 games of the season. Verge, barring a miracle this week in Indianapolis, will still go down in Husker basketball history as the face of a failed season. Unlike Ty Lue, he isn’t going to get a banner in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Just look at the All-Big Ten teams, which came out Tuesday.

Wisconsin swept player of the year (Johnny Davis) and coach of the year (Greg Gard). Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens earned newcomer of the year. Verge got nothing.

He averaged 14.2 points per game, led the Big Ten in assists (5.3), finished third in steals (1.5), 10th in field-goal percentage (45.3), seventh in free-throw percentage (76.9). But he did not make the first, second or third teams. He did not even earn honorable mention. He was not, according to the coaches, one of the league’s top 25 players. Or, according to the media panel, one of the top 32 players. You can be sure that’s an unprecedented snub for such a prolific player.

I was not surprised, nor offended. You shouldn’t be, either. We can’t erase what happened this season. But we can recognize resilience and progress.

“He’s slowed down,” Hoiberg said. “He’s making simple plays, he’s taking what the defense gives him, he’s not playing in a crowd. You take a look at the last eight games, you can put his numbers up against anybody.”

Verge credits NU assistant Nate Loenser for helping him realize when to attack and when not to. How to control the game. Who gets the ball and when. “It’s unfortunate how this season went, but I feel like we’re going to end this thing on a good note.”

Tonight the Huskers enter the Big Ten tournament, where they must win five games in five days to make the postseason. But nobody has more momentum. “I feel like we’re going to have a run right now that is going to make history,” Verge said.

Whether it happens or not, Verge deserves credit for sticking it out. He didn’t quit. Hoiberg didn’t banish him. And for one amazing week, culminating in one incredible day, finally, they looked perfect together.

