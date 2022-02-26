Chatelain: Flash and cash still hasn’t paid off for Nebraska men’s basketball

Neal Hawks’ argument landed in driveways across his home state.

In the Sunday World-Herald, the Nebraska basketball mega-booster stated his case in black and white. A full-page advertisement on page 6C.

Yes, his favorite team was bad — 4-12 in Big Ten play at the time and 14 years without an NCAA tournament bid. Yes, sixth-year head coach Doc Sadler was on the hot seat — Draymond Green and Michigan State whipped Nebraska 62-34 the previous day. Yes, Devaney Center attendance had eroded to near-record lows — 7,500 fans per game.

But Hawks’ target in the Sunday paper wasn’t Sadler, it was Sadler’s infrastructure.

Hawks, who declined comment for this story, cited Big Red’s basketball spending, especially the modest salaries for Sadler and his assistants. If Husker football expenses ever ranked last in the Big Ten, Hawks wrote, the outcry would be “never-ending.” The UNL grad suggested giving Sadler access to an airplane for recruiting. Nine times, Hawks spelled out COMMITMENT in all caps.

“Change the culture. Make the COMMITMENT. Spend the money. And not just on facilities, although that’s a great start. Let’s do it everywhere within the program.”

The advertisement, which generated a few national headlines, was published on Feb. 26, 2012. Ten years ago this weekend.

It’s been quite a ride ever since. From a teary-eyed Sadler getting fired two weeks later, to Tim Miles’ No-Sit Sunday triumph in 2014, to Miles’ collapse the following year, to Andrew White’s summer transfer in 2016, to the NCAA snub in 2018, to Fred Hoiberg’s influenza scare at the 2020 Big Ten tournament, to Teddy Allen’s 41-point performance in 2021 and exit six days later. Deep breath.

But here’s the bottom line: The Huskers did commit financially to men’s basketball, adding all the bells and whistles of a college powerhouse. And look where it got them. Today they’re performing worse than any Nebraska team in 60 years. Maybe ever.

What’s so inexplicable isn’t the futility — we’ve gotten used to that — it’s the pathetic return on investment. Remember the excuses for Sadler’s and Barry Collier’s struggles: the shortage of funds; the absence of high-major recruits in their backyard; a Devaney Center that featured all the cosmetic appeal of a 1970s station wagon; and no practice gym.

"A lot of kids have come through the last few years and say we want to see your practice facility,” Sadler said then. “My comeback was, we practice in the Devaney Center.”

Ten years later, none of those excuses hold water. Big Ten money enabled NU to attract and pay one of the hottest coaches on the market, Fred Hoiberg. Lincoln committed $179 million to spectacular new Pinnacle Bank Arena, which expanded the hoops fan base and enhanced revenues. In October 2011, NU opened an $18.7 million practice facility, which drew rave reviews in the college basketball world.

"This has got to be in the top 2 or 3 percent in college basketball,” new coach Tim Miles said in 2012.

From a facilities perspective, athletic director Tom Osborne said then, ”we should be about as well-situated as anybody in the country.’'

What else should’ve lifted Nebraska? The state’s best wave of high school talent in a generation. Prospects signed with Gonzaga, Louisville, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Iowa and Creighton (several of them), plus at successful mid-majors like South Dakota State, San Diego State and Colorado State.

And yet … Husker basketball today is an unmitigated disaster.

Hoiberg is 7-60 against major-conference foes; 6-52 against Big Ten teams; 1-30 on the road. Fans are fed up. They grumble about everything from players’ shot selection and defensive rotations to their non-uniform shoes. They scratch their heads when Hoiberg and Trev Alberts cite the departure of Dalano Banton — the same Banton who averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 assists after Christmas last season — as one key reason for another 14th-place finish.

Miles won 19 games his last season and got canned. Hoiberg has 21 wins in three seasons. Considering his compensation, this is trending toward the worst hire in Husker history — in any sport.

So was everyone crazy to hope that the last decade might be the rebirth for Husker basketball? Of course not.

By comparison, look at Creighton. The Bluejays made a conference jump, too. They hired a new coach two years before NU hired Miles. They occupied a relatively new arena, too. They built a $13 million practice facility. Then the Jays produced a national player of the year (2014), a conference regular-season title (2020) and a Sweet 16 (2021). Return on investment.

Nebraska, meanwhile, managed one NCAA tournament bid (2014) and two NITs (’18 and ‘19). Its Big Ten record since joining the league is 62-140, worse than Rutgers, worse than Penn State, worse than Northwestern.

How the heck did Nebraska squander its golden opportunity?

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve had several long conversations with people closely connected to the program since the Devaney Center days. Their assessments are no more optimistic than mine. Based on their opinions, Big Red’s problems fall into two general categories:

No. 1: On-court incompetence

The blueprints were flawed. And poor execution of those plans made performance even worse.

Start with Miles, who often lacked depth, falling a man or two short of a solid lineup. One shooter especially. He also burned out his teams. His best players tuned him out over a long season.

In a league full of Goliaths, Miles seemed more comfortable playing the role of David.

Hoiberg’s issues are more egregious. Early success at Iowa State persuaded him that Nebraska could be a quick fix, too. He attempted to plug and play with transfers, with little regard for chemistry or continuity.

But these days, even the best programs hunt the transfer portal. Hoiberg couldn’t get first or second dibs like he did in Ames. He's settled for third-tier mercenaries.

Perhaps Hoiberg’s biggest mistake was empowering one single assistant to build his roster. Matt Abdelmassih’s strength isn’t coaching, it’s recruiting. Talent acquisition. And the difference between good ability and good fit has repeatedly caused turmoil.

Frequent roster turnover created a leadership vacuum. Who’s there to win? And who’s just trying to boost his scoring average for pro scouts?

“They don’t necessarily need in-state guys,” one former player told me. “They need program guys. They need guys who are just going to take ownership of the program. We haven’t had that.”

To win in the Big Ten, a team must possess size and experience. This is a land of 22-year-old power forwards. Good luck winning without grit. Nebraska has consistently violated the rule.

The Big 12’s upper tier might beat the Big Ten’s. Kansas is Kansas. Baylor won a national title. Oklahoma and Texas Tech made recent Final Fours. Oklahoma State had the No. 1 pick in the draft.

But in the Big 12, there’s more fluctuation year to year. More chances — fleeting as they may be — to rise up and shine. A Big Ten program needs continuity, maturity and backbone to climb the ladder. How can Nebraska possibly compete when every year it starts from scratch.

“We don’t have a program,” another former player told me. “We have an AAU team with new players every year.”

No. 2: Off-court indifference

Here’s the paradox: Nebraska has thrown tens of millions of dollars at men’s basketball, but according to those I spoke to, Nebraska still doesn’t care enough to fix men’s basketball.

Who administratively is in charge? What’s their level of expertise and urgency?

Since February 2012, Nebraska has employed three full-time presidents, two chancellors, four athletic directors and several associates/sports supervisors. How many had experience around big-time college basketball? How many understood the nuances of AAU? How many ever met with a basketball recruit during a campus visit? How many attended Final Fours or subscribed to KenPom?

More important: How many were judged according to men’s basketball success? How many regularly attended games? Who advocated for the program?

It’s not easy to build a culture from scratch. And there’s no easy connection between administrative expertise and program success. But Nebraska has never really tried to find one.

Wait, you say, don't most Husker coaches operate on their own away from the spotlight? Yes, but they aren’t drawing 16,000 fans to every game. They aren’t on national TV 30 times a year. Five months a year, Husker basketball presents a massive platform to rally and promote the athletic department and university. Nebraska is wasting it.

Here’s the worst part: the power brokers have acted without accountability. They had no personal stake. They made important decisions, washed their hands of the consequences and moved on. Usually not before extending a contract, of course.

“It’s like an absentee father who buys a big Christmas gift for his kids, but he’s gone all year,” one source told me.

Again, the mind-boggling part here is that Nebraska had a real chance to press reset 10 years ago. A chance to purge the skeletons of their past and protect the traditions worth preserving. Thanks to a new conference, a new arena, a new headquarters and all the bells and whistles you could imagine, the presentation of the program is vastly superior today. Yet the product is far worse.

Trev Alberts faced a daunting dilemma. Buying out Hoiberg would’ve been a painful pill, but what’s the path forward? How can NU attract difference-making players and assistant coaches to the program now? What's the long-term cost of a fourth 20-loss season?

In the past 50 years of college basketball, based on my research, only nine major-conference programs have endured a stretch of three consecutive 20-loss seasons. It’s not easy to be so bad for so long.

How many times has a major-conference head coach lost 20-plus games three straight years and kept his job? Twice. Melvin Watkins at Texas A&M (2000-02) and DePaul’s Dave Leitao (2016-18). Both had better winning percentages than Hoiberg's.

So Nebraska is breaking new ground here.

Back in 2012, when fresh blueprints opened a world of possibilities for Husker hoops, Neal Hawks stated that his family's goal was to see the program relevant. "We don't see any reason why it can't be.”

Ten years later, there’s no excuses left. Just a hollow shell.

