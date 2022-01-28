Chatelain: Huskers' many losses aren't the biggest problem. It's how they lose

Fred Hoiberg had finally seen enough.
At the defining point of Thursday’s loss to Wisconsin, Nebraska’s offense resembled an intramural team at the campus rec center. Over 16 possessions, the Huskers missed 12 consecutive shots, most of them off the dribble. No offensive rebounds. No layups. Only four Bryce McGowens free throws saved NU from an eight-minute scoring drought.
During one span of three possessions, McGowens, Keisei Tominaga and Alonzo Verge took turns playing hero ball. McGowens missed off the side of the backboard. Tominaga got swatted. Verge isolated on a Wisconsin 7-footer, dribbled seven times and got blocked.
Johnny Davis corralled the loose ball and raced the other direction toward Kobe Webster, who didn’t stop the attack. Davis spun and dunked for a 53-37 lead.
Hoiberg called timeout and, like so many times this season, tried in vain to lift the derailed Big Red train back on the tracks. He has now coached 50 games against Big Ten competition since taking over in Lincoln three years ago.
His record? 5-45.
To put that number in perspective, consider this comparison. Nebraska basketball has played 49 games all-time against teams ranked No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 in the country. Its record? 7-42. In other words, Hoiberg is performing as if every game is against a top-3 opponent. Worse, actually.
Put it another way: In 59 games against major-conference competition, Hoiberg is 6-53, including 35 double-digit losses. That’s worse than Nebraska’s 8-51 record at Allen Fieldhouse since 1955.
And Hoiberg is actually getting worse. He won three of his first seven games against high-major foes in his first season. He’s 3-49 since, including a current 16-game losing streak.
Yes, Nebraska basketball’s worst season between 1963-2019 was better than Hoiberg’s best season in Lincoln. Yes, Nebraska has nine more losses (59) than any other major-conference program the past 2½ seasons.
But it’s the way they lose that drives away loyal fans. It’s crummy defensive rotations and shoddy boxouts. It’s having no concept of a good shot. Every time an opponent goes on a run, Husker possessions get quicker, not more disciplined.
Against Wisconsin, Nebraska turnovers (13) exceeded assists (10). Hoiberg's team grabbed just two offensive rebounds on 33 missed shots, compared to Wisconsin’s 13 second chances.
And yet, nothing really changes. Nobody seems to care enough.
Nebraska basketball’s malaise generates very little outrage, or even discussion. Maybe because it’s Nebraska. Maybe because Hoiberg is a likable guy with a respectable pedigree.
I lauded the hire three years ago. (Who didn’t?) In fact, I wrote that Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg ranked among the best football/men’s basketball coaching combos in the country.
Since then they’ve earned more than $25 million in salary — and they’ve gone 13-74 against major-conference opponents. Frost is 7-21, but at least he flashed signs of hope in 2021. Holberg has orchestrated a downright disaster.
Thursday added insult to injury because Wisconsin came to town with its freshman point guard, who showed why he’ll one day be an All-Big Ten player. In just 25 minutes, Chucky Hepburn recorded 13 points, three steals, three rebounds and two assists. He epitomizes all the little things that separate good teams from bad teams.
Hoiberg’s chief recruiter, Matt Abdelmassih — in Jimmy Watkins’ excellent examination of Nebraska’s in-state recruiting woes — defended NU’s track record of roster composition as it relates to in-state prospects. The Huskers struck out on Hepburn, Hunter Sallis, Isaac Traudt and Jasen Green.
“I don’t think it has anything to do with approach,” Abdelmassih said. “I feel pretty strong that our approach must be working with the kids that we had added in our program.”
Must be working? Excuse me?
The comment reminded me of Bill Callahan patting himself on the back for his blue-chip recruits during the disastrous 2007 season. If your highly regarded recruits don’t defend, rebound, pass or shoot, you might want to try something else.
In evaluating Husker basketball today, we basically have three possible conclusions:
1. Nebraska is bringing in the wrong guys.
2. Nebraska can’t develop or coach those guys.
3. Both.
You might determine Hoiberg has the pieces to compete, but he just doesn’t know what to do with them. As Webster recently confessed (and your eyes should confirm), the coaches don’t hold players accountable for mistakes.
Or you might determine talent is just a fancy word that means nothing without intangibles: leadership, chemistry, work ethic, unselfishness. It’s hard to build those qualities with a roster full of mercenaries. Nebraska doesn’t need better pieces, just pieces that actually fit together.
At this point I’m not sure the right answer even matters. The blueprint doesn’t work. Hoiberg isn’t getting the same caliber of transfers he got at Iowa State. And his space-and-pace offense is no longer cutting-edge stuff, especially with a lineup that ranks 324th nationally in 3-point shooting.
Barring a miracle turnaround, the roster will likely reset again after the season, even if Hoiberg retains his job.
Should he retain his job?
In a perfect world, absolutely not. Bringing Hoiberg back would be an insult to season-ticket holders. But an $18.5 million buyout looms over the decision, as does Frost’s tenuous status. Surely Nebraska can’t stomach $26 million in buyouts in a calendar year. On the other hand, Hoiberg’s buyout would still be significant in 2023.
As Husker fans ponder the best of bad options, the losing streak continues. Sixteen straight against major-conference opponents? Seems impossible.
Nebraska is bound to win eventually. Maybe Saturday against Rutgers. Maybe Feb. 5 against Northwestern. But busting the slump doesn’t change the big picture or NU's defining characteristics.
One minute before halftime Thursday, Verge dribbled, danced and nearly shook Brad Davison out of his shoes. The Badger senior fell to the floor. Nebraska’s student section roared with delight as Verge rose and fired a jumper to complete the highlight. One problem: the shot didn't touch the rim.
Airball.
As Wisconsin gathered the rebound, Hoiberg flipped his palms up and looked at Verge as if to say, “What was that?”
But there was no time for outrage, or even discussion. The damage was done.
