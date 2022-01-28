Chatelain: Huskers' many losses aren't the biggest problem. It's how they lose

“I don’t think it has anything to do with approach,” Abdelmassih said. “I feel pretty strong that our approach must be working with the kids that we had added in our program.”

Must be working? Excuse me?

The comment reminded me of Bill Callahan patting himself on the back for his blue-chip recruits during the disastrous 2007 season. If your highly regarded recruits don’t defend, rebound, pass or shoot, you might want to try something else.

In evaluating Husker basketball today, we basically have three possible conclusions:

1. Nebraska is bringing in the wrong guys.

2. Nebraska can’t develop or coach those guys.

3. Both.

You might determine Hoiberg has the pieces to compete, but he just doesn’t know what to do with them. As Webster recently confessed (and your eyes should confirm), the coaches don’t hold players accountable for mistakes.