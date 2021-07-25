Chatelain: McGowens brothers may be biggest key in Nebraska's future success

Bobby and Pamela married and became educators and high school basketball coaches. No wonder Trey and Bryce were “gym rats,” according to their mom.

For a couple of months in 2020, it looked like the boys might be conference rivals. Trey was a point guard at Pittsburgh when Bryce committed to Florida State. Then Trey transferred to Nebraska and Bryce decommitted from FSU.

Last summer, Trey shared with Bryce “all the wonderful things” about NU, Bobby said, from coaching wisdom to facilities to strength programs to university support. Bryce took a hard look at the Huskers. He couldn’t shake the idea of teaming up with Trey.

“I love the school,” Bryce said last week. “I love the coaching staff. Everything that’s built around the university. Being able to play with my brother, never done that. ...

“Just having a dog that’s beside you that’s going to get after it. And he makes everybody else better. So it just made me want to come here also.”

Their styles are certainly different. Trey plays 100 mph, with fury and aggression. If he weren’t a point guard, it’s easy to picture Trey as a standout receiver like his dad.