Chatelain: Sam Griesel, Husker fans have 'best feeling of all time' defeating Creighton

Sam Griesel heard the chant and smiled so hard he almost laughed.

The Lincoln native had grown up with this rivalry. He’d watched Nebraska basketball teams, good and bad, travel to Omaha and get run out of the CHI Health Center. Over and over, Bluejay fans heckled and humiliated his Huskers.

Now, in the final seconds of NU’s stunning 63-53 upset of No. 7 Creighton, Griesel listened to a smattering of friendly faces in the crowd, screaming like never before.

“Go Big Red! Go Big Red!”

“Literally the best feeling of all time,” said Griesel, the senior transfer who spearheaded a brilliantly deliberate Husker attack with 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. “I thought it was going to be all Creighton fans. To see red and then hear that chant, oh my gosh, this is amazing.”

Hard to describe, isn’t it. The shock on both sides following Nebraska’s first win in Omaha since the 2004 NIT. Griesel was old enough to dribble milk back then, but not a basketball. For Sam and his growing admirers, Sunday delivered a rare feast of glee.

It wasn’t just winning on the road as a 15-point underdog. It wasn’t just potentially stabilizing a fragile season and saving Fred Hoiberg’s job. It was beating Creighton. One of the very best Creighton teams ever. When nobody gave Nebraska a chance.

Erick Strickland spent Sunday’s game right behind the bench. Was the retired NBA vet saying much during the action? No, Strickland said. “I was yelling too much.”

“Listen, I have never lost to Creighton,” Strickland said afterward. “So I had to be in the building to watch.

“They performed. They executed. When it got tight, when Creighton tried to make runs, they did what they had to do. It’s a perfect game when you’re trying to get a road win.”

Up on the main concourse, Husker fan Brian Glenn celebrated Sunday’s upset alongside his Creighton-cheering wife, Libby.

“I am amazed,” Glenn said. “I thought I was coming into a death march here. It was the funeral. I was waiting for that eight-minute scoring drought. And it just never happened. Griesel kept back doing and going to work. It just clicked.”

“The rest of the season is just a cherry on top,” Glenn said. “This is like the Michigan-Ohio State game for us. It’s beautiful.”

Nearby, Adam Diesing howled with delight in the final moments, too. Diesing attended the game with a group of friends, some Huskers, some Jays. Intermingling didn't seem like a bad idea at the time.

“It is now,” said Jays fan Scott Arkfield. “This is gonna make the worst week of my life.”

Twenty minutes after the game, Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen — the emotional voices of Nebraska’s fan base — could barely contain themselves courtside. What was Sunday like from their seats?

“Oh, Jesus,” said Pavelka, an Omaha resident. “I don’t even know what to say. I said the monkey’s off their back. I feel like it’s off my back, too.

"I take this personally, ya know? It’s been 18 years since the NIT with Jake and 27 years since they won in the regular season here.”

“For Nebraska fans,” Muhleisen said, “and all of the hype about Creighton this year, it means a lot to them. It means a lot to all of us. That was as much fun as I’ve had calling a game since probably ever.”

Pavelka has narrated more than 1,000 Husker basketball games. As the second half unfolded, he kept telling Muhleisen to “remind me to act like I’ve been here.”

“It’s just satisfying to see it work,” Pavelka told me. “It’s a great story. You got the Griesel thing.”

“Derrick Walker coming back,” Muhleisen said.

“Those two transfers, (Emmanuel) Bandoumel and (Juwan) Gary, they’re tough players,” Pavelka said.

Before the game, Muhleisen said if Nebraska could avoid the knockout punch early, the game might go 40 minutes. “We threw the first punch,” Muhleisen said. “Once that game got close, then all the pressure shifted to Creighton.”

As Pavelka and Muhleisen tried to put into words their emotions afterward, Griesel greeted friends and family. On the other side of the court, the more ballyhooed Summit League transfer, Baylor Scheierman, conducted a radio interview. Who would’ve guessed it would be Griesel celebrating Sunday instead?

“I just think about how many players I idolized that never got to beat Creighton,” Griesel said. “I don’t even believe it. It’s weird.”

Weird. Shocking. And a fascinating prelude to winter. The Huskers go to Indiana Wednesday. They host Purdue Saturday. Two more brutally tough foes. But after Sunday’s win, suddenly there’s a sense of belief, both in the locker room and in the fan base.

If the Huskers can win at Creighton, where CAN’T they win?

Nearly an hour after Pavelka signed off, Creighton’s home arena had gone quiet for good. The only noises came from the cleaning crew.

Suddenly, one final yell rang out from the concourse. At tip-off, it might have sounded like a wish. Now it sounded like a declaration.