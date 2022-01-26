LINCOLN — The grounds will look familiar to Chucky Hepburn.

The “Nebraska” logos at each baseline haven’t changed since he played for a state title here last spring. Nor have the state’s outline at half court, the Big Ten logo below each foul line and the nets he and his Bellevue West teammates cut down two years ago.

Hepburn hasn’t come back to relive old memories though. When he returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday at 4 p.m., he’ll be starting for Wisconsin (15-3, 6-2). His numbers are modest — 7 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists per game — but coaches rave about him.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg called Hepburn “a rock” who excels at finding open teammates. Wisconsin assistant Dean Oliver said he has never seen a freshman so prepared to play defense under Badger coach Greg Gard. Oliver also compares Hepburn’s intangibles to fifth-year senior Brad Davison.

“We feel like the program will be in good hands when Brad leaves because Chucky is here,” Oliver said.

Sounds like a player Nebraska would like to have. It almost did. Nebraska offered him his first scholarship. Early in his high school career, Hepburn envisioned himself pestering ball-handlers with the scarlet-script “Huskers” across his chest.

But come Thursday, he’ll be hounding the Huskers. He’ll throw passes hoping to beat NU’s transition defense. And he’ll see family members, former coaches and teammates in the crowd.

Each play will remind NU fans: He could’ve been theirs.

“It's just the way life goes,” Hepburn said. “You know, you can't make everybody happy. You’ve got to do what's best for yourself.”

* * *

Last summer in a Wisconsin gym, Davison and Johnny Davis lost patience with the new freshman.

Every time Hepburn’s team scored, he’d follow Davison or Davis under the basket. And across the court. Wherever they dribbled, he followed — until they couldn’t take it anymore.

“Bro, you need to stop picking up fullcourt,” they told Hepburn. “It’s open gym.”

But that’s not how Hepburn plays defense. Never has been, at least not since his father Greg Hepburn, also the Bellevue West freshman coach, taught him an early lesson.

When Chucky was in sixth grade, he played basketball with Greg’s seventh-graders. But one fall, Greg saw a chance to push his son even further.

A local high school team had dropped out of a fall league last minute. Could Greg supply a replacement?

Yep. Sixth-grade Chucky — all 5-foot-6 of him — and his middle-school teammates spent the fall getting dominated by older players. They lost games by 60 and 70 points. Referees forced opponents to ease their ball pressure during games. And other teams never considered Chucky’s team a threat.

“They just goofed off all the time and tried to do pretty dunks,” Chucky said.

Greg took a different approach. He entered the league hoping to show his players how far they still had to progress. When a 6-foot-8 junior careened toward the rim with a clear runway, Chucky scurried out of his path. Greg’s voice boomed from the sidelines. His son should’ve taken a charge.

Chucky thought Greg was crazy. He didn’t understand how he could stop a player 14 inches taller and five years older. He wondered why his dad put him in this position.

“I thought I would never play basketball again,” Chucky said. “Because those kids would just bully us and like 70-point game us and stuff. At some point, I thought basketball was not going to be the (path) I was going to take.”

Then Chucky played kids his own age again, and his dad’s logic became clear. He found it easier to steal the ball and back opponents under the basket. He took his game “to the next level” that winter. The following summer, he scored 35 points during an AAU game and left the court thinking, “Dang, that was really easy.”

He also started lifting weights and monitoring his diet, cutting out soda, chips and candy. Greg always knew that Chucky wanted to be a basketball player, “but I started to see his dreams start shifting to goals and objectives at that point.”

Chucky made Bellevue West’s varsity team as a freshman. And during a preseason exhibition, he treated a varsity opponent like the high school kids used to treat him. Chucky pretended to back off as his man dribbled up the floor. But as the ball-handler crossed halfcourt, Chucky knocked the ball away, chased it out of bounds and saved it behind his back to a teammate sprinting toward the basket.

The Thunderbirds scored a layup. Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard turned to his assistant in disbelief.

“Wow,” Woodard remembers saying. “There's not many that do that”.

* * *

Chucky still has the photoshoot saved to his phone. There’s him and his preadolescent teammates cheesing at halfcourt of the Devaney Center. And Chucky holding two teammates’ hands while laying in a circle around the Block N. And Chucky shooting jumpers with a former Husker.

Former Nebraska coach Tim Miles loved that photo, and he loved Chucky’s game before any other college coach. Miles offered Hepburn a scholarship on May 29, 2018, more than one year before Wisconsin. The Hepburns went out to celebrate that night.

They also visited Lincoln twice in five months, and the Huskers impressed Chucky each time.

He imagined playing inside a packed PBA. He liked the downtown scene surrounding the arena too, particularly the outdoor projector setup in the Haymarket. And he loved Miles, whose warm charm opened Chucky’s mind to becoming a Husker.

“If you asked me when I was fifth, sixth, seventh grade, I would’ve told you no, I’m never going to Nebraska,” Chucky said. “Then that very first visit, when I visited with Coach Miles, that opened my eyes a little bit and opened my heart a little bit to coming to Nebraska.”

Between his freshman and sophomore seasons at Bellevue West, Chucky felt “85% sure” he would play at Nebraska. He spent an entire car ride home chattering about Miles and the Huskers. Miles was outgoing, fun and honest.

But Miles was fired on March 26, 2019, which forced the Hepburns to “reorganize” Chucky’s recruitment.

Wisconsin’s Greg Gard had connections to the Bellevue West staff and liked that Chucky included the charging fouls he drew on his highlight reel. The Badgers invited Chucky to a camp in June and offered him a scholarship before he left.

Greg Hepburn said Hoiberg’s staff “did a great job” recruiting Chucky that summer. Chucky said he loved Hoiberg and thinks he could’ve excelled at Nebraska. But the family worried about the uncertainty surrounding the Huskers.

When Chucky first visited Wisconsin, he bonded with Davison, who showed him around Madison. When he visited Lincoln around that same time, he only met one of the 12 new players that joined NU that offseason. And that was because he already knew Omaha Creighton Prep grad Akol Arop.

While Hoiberg’s staff was building NU’s identity, Chucky realized he fit Wisconsin’s perfectly. The Badgers boasted a top-20 defense in five of Gard’s six seasons. And though Hepburn averaged 17.3 points and 6.5 assists as a junior — breaking Bellevue West's career record for assists — the Badgers loved his defense most.

Bellevue West coaches charted him for 12 deflections during the 2020 state championship game, double what they consider a good individual number. Opposing coaches hounded officials to call Chucky for more fouls, but they couldn’t because, as they told his dad, “He looks like he’s fouling, but he’s beating them to the spot all the time.”

"If you floated a pass near Chucky, he was taking it," said Bruce Chubick Jr., the Omaha South assistant and former Husker player.

When Chucky committed to Wisconsin in September 2019, Chubick couldn’t deny the culture match.

“I’d love to see you play for Nebraska,” Chubick remembers telling him. “But you’ll fit right in at Wisconsin.”

***

Chucky Hepburn isn’t the only one who got away.

This season 30 graduates of Nebraska high school are playing Division I men's basketball. Five are playing at high-majors, but none of them are Huskers.

Some were in the past though. Teddy Allen (Boys Town), Brady Heiman (Platteview) and Akol Arop (Creighton Prep) all spent at least one season at Nebraska but have since transferred elsewhere.

Hepburn is the first full-time freshman starter at Wisconsin since Davison started in 2017. Millard North’s Hunter Sallis, who played against Hepburn in the 2020 and 2021 Class A state title games, is playing 15 minutes per game at Gonzaga. Omaha Central’s John Tonje is scoring 10.6 points per game and shooting 47.9% from 3 at Colorado State. Next year, Grand Island’s Isaac Traudt (Virginia) and Millard North’s Jasen Green (Creighton) will join the D-1 ranks too.

Why aren’t any of them Huskers?

The answer, according to head Nebraska recruiter Matt Abdelmassih, begins with the ever-shrinking basketball world. Thanks to YouTube and Hudl, coaches can scout players without stepping inside a gym. And with Zoom, they can meet players without leaving their home.

“There’s analytics sites for high school kids now,” Abdelmassih said. “That’s never happened before. … There’s so much content out there with kids all across the country that you have the ability to get now.”

That means Nebraska — and Creighton and UNO — are competing with bigger brands for their homegrown talent. The Jays have missed on many of the same players as Nebraska, and that’s with a stellar track record to sell. NU has made one NCAA tournament appearance in the last 23 years, and it's employed five coaches in that span, which makes it even harder to compete on the expanding recruiting scene.

“Historically they’ve not been as successful as a place like Wisconsin or Gonzaga,” said Woodard, the Bellevue West coach. “There’s been several coaching changes, it gets hard to establish a relationship. When you start playing in the air of competing against Gonzaga and Wisconsin or those types of teams, it's gonna be hard to win all those battles.”

Are Nebraska’s in-state schools doing enough to win? Greg Hepburn would argue no. He thinks Nebraska, Creighton and UNO could regain an advantage over out-of-state schools by increasing their visibility in Omaha.

The Huskers have been sending assistant coach Nate Loenser to more prep games this season, but Hepburn wants to see more and cheaper basketball camps in the city once COVID allows for it. Players could serve as coaches and build the program’s profile. Coaches could identify talent earlier. And maybe those early ties could pay off with a commitment down the road.

“If some of the local teams took more of a local interest in the community, that visibility would help,” Greg said.

Abdelmassih doesn’t see an issue with Nebraska’s recruiting methods though. The Huskers just landed their best-rated class in school history. Their 2022 class includes Ramel Lloyd Jr., NU’s third-highest rated signee since 2000, and Blaise Keita, the nation’s top-ranked junior college player.

As for the local players they haven’t gotten — like Hepburn, Sallis, Traudt and Green, who all received NU offers — Abdelmassih isn’t worried. Hepburn won’t be the last Nebraskan to play for the road team at PBA. And while Abdelmassih feels it’s “very important” to get the state’s talent, he’s happy with the players NU has found outside its borders.

“With all due respect to the kids that have been in state, I feel like the kids that we have added are quality players in their own right,” Abdelmassih said. “I think it would be a major concern if you were not getting in-state kids and then also not getting any quality talent from outside the state.

“I don't think it has anything to do with approach. I feel pretty strong that our approach must be working with the kids that we have added in our program.”

Nebraska is still waiting on that talent to translate to wins. Under Hoiberg the Huskers are 20-58 overall and 5-42 in Big Ten play.

They hope to start their turnaround against the Badgers on Thursday. But they’ll have to get past Hepburn to do it.

After each basket, Hepburn will wait by the baseline Nebraska logo. Knees bent, arms out, prepared to pester.

Just like old times.

