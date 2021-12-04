 Skip to main content
Cold shooting dooms Husker men in loss at Indiana
BASKETBALL

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana  The Nebraska men's basketball team opened Big Ten play Saturday with a 68-55 loss to Indiana 68-55 at Assembly Hall.

The Huskers' defense held the Hoosiers to 40% shooting but couldn’t make enough shots for it to matter. NU made just 5 of 22 3-pointers (22.7%), marking its third-worst 3-point shooting performance of the season – though far from its first bad one.

The Huskers have now shot under 30% from 3-point range six times in nine games. They entered Saturday’s game shooting 27.6% as a team, which is worse than all but two Power Six teams in the country.

Alonzo Verge led Nebraska (5-4 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten) with 15 points, five assists and three assists. No other Husker finished in double figures. Bryce McGowens and Derrick Walker scored eight points apiece. NU only reached the free throw line five times in the game. Indiana (7-1 and 1-0) was led by Race Thompson - who had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds - and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 14 points and seven rebounds. 

The Huskers will host Michigan Tuesday night.

