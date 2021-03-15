Creighton Prep grad Akol Arop transfers from Nebraska basketball

LINCOLN — Akol Arop, an Omaha Creighton Prep graduate, is leaving the Nebraska basketball program and entering the NCAA transfer portal, a team source confirmed to The World-Herald.

Arop missed the entire 2020-21 season while recovering from a knee injury. He’ll have three seasons remaining of eligibility.

As a freshman in 2019-20, Arop played in 21 games, averaging 1.0 point and 1.3 rebounds per game. He played at least 20 minutes in NU’s last three games of that season, but chronic problems in his left knee prompted a surgery in early November. Arop needed six months to recover from it.

Arop was All-Nebraska at Prep during his senior season, averaging 19.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. He signed with Nebraska in November 2018.