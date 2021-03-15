Creighton Prep grad Akol Arop transfers from Nebraska basketball

LINCOLN — Akol Arop, an Omaha Creighton Prep graduate, is leaving the Nebraska basketball program and entering the NCAA transfer portal, a team source confirmed to The World-Herald.
Arop missed the entire 2020-21 season while recovering from a knee injury. He’ll have three seasons remaining of eligibility.
As a freshman in 2019-20, Arop played in 21 games, averaging 1.0 point and 1.3 rebounds per game. He played at least 20 minutes in NU’s last three games of that season, but chronic problems in his left knee prompted a surgery in early November. Arop needed six months to recover from it.
Arop was All-Nebraska at Prep during his senior season, averaging 19.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. He signed with Nebraska in November 2018.
His older brother, Aguek Arop, originally committed to the Huskers under former coach Tim Miles before they cut him loose, telling him he needed a year in prep school before coming to NU. Aguek Arop currently averages 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds for San Diego State, an NCAA tournament team.
Along with Elijah Wood, Akol Arop becomes the fourth and fifth Husker players to leave the program this year, joining guard Teddy Allen, walk-on Bret Porter and center Yvan Ouedraogo.