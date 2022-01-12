Crunch time against Illinois highlighted Nebraska's lack of experience

LINCOLN — Remove the logos and the colors, the names and the rankings.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood explained Nebraska’s 81-71 loss to his Illini on Tuesday by looking only at each player’s classification.
“For the most part, you don’t win big games with freshmen,” Underwood said. “You win with veterans who don’t panic and play in the moment. We’ve got a couple of those, and they continue to do that for us.”
With 3:57 to play and the score tied at 65, Underwood deployed a closing lineup featuring three seniors (Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Jacob Grandison), one junior (Omar Payne) and a sophomore (Coleman Hawkins). Meanwhile the Huskers closed with two freshmen (Bryce McGowens, C.J. Wilcher) alongside grad transfer Alonzo Verge and juniors Derrick Walker and Lat Mayen.
Then the laws of nature took over. Frazier, the Illini’s fifth-year point guard, scored or assisted on 14 of Illinois’ final 16 points, including 10 of the 12 during IU’s game-clinching 12-2 run. The Huskers, on the other hand, failed to execute their late-game strategy because, as McGowens explained afterward, the Huskers failed to communicate.
McGowens said the Huskers didn’t “echo” the play call that coach Fred Hoiberg sent in during Omar Payne’s free throws with 1:50 remaining. As a result, Alonzo Verge spent the next possession dribbling aimlessly before hoisting a double-clutch mid-range jumper. Hoiberg drooped his hands over his face after the miss.
The Huskers lacked connectivity on defense, too. Right before Coleman Hawkins grabbed three offensive rebounds on the possession that broke the 65-65 tie, he set a screen that freed Frazier for a 3-point attempt. Verge and McGowens were defending the screen. Neither impeded Hawkins as the sophomore sprinted towards the rim.
“Just communicate,” McGowens said of the Huskers’ late-game issues. “That’s simple.”
Two possessions later, McGowens left Jacob Grandison, a 48% 3-point shooter, in the corner to help Verge with a Frazier drive. That left Wilcher, another freshman, with a tough decision: stay with Da’Monte Williams, a 36% 3-point shooter, on the wing, or rotate to Grandison in the corner.
Wilcher chose Grandison, and it looked like the right call. Frazier jumped from outside the paint and appeared stuck as he hung under the rim with Grandison, his only clear passing target, covered by Wilcher.
But somehow Frazier saw Williams. And somehow he hooked a pass around McGowens and into Williams’ shooting pocket. Fifth-year senior to fifth-year senior. Williams swished the 3-pointer to put Illinois up seven. And Frazier explained why the Illini could execute precisely during high-leverage possessions. .
“Being fifth years with experience, we’re used to these moments,” Frazier said. “We never get sped up. We know how to finish the game. We’ve got a bunch of veteran guys out there knowing we’ve been in these moments and situations before.”
The Illini don’t thrive on experience alone. They thrive on continuity. Frazier and Williams, who connected on the aforementioned mind-meld assist, have played 137 games together at Illinois. Mayen and Walker, the Huskers’ most experienced late-game pair, have shared the court for 32.
That’s a product of Hoiberg’s short tenure, to be sure. But it’s also related to Nebraska’s recruiting strategy. The Huskers hit the transfer portal hard. Nine of their 15 scholarship players (14 excluding early enrollee Denim Dawson) joined NU through the portal. Three of its top-five scorers played college basketball somewhere else last season.
Underwood operates differently. Only four of his players arrived via transfer. The rest have envisioned a future in Champaign since high school.
"I can’t stand the portal,” Underwood said. “It is what it is, but that’s one thing we’re gonna try to keep avoiding here. At Illinois, we’re going to keep recruiting freshmen and developing them.”
Underwood sees a cultural advantage to his approach. Building from within creates expectations for young players that enter the program. Underwood said he often points to his seniors and tells younger players, “Do everything that they do. Because those guys are everything that we want to be about.”
Who does Nebraska point to during those same conversations? Players like Walker, Mayen and Trey McGowens are respected within NU’s locker room, but they haven’t accomplished much in Lincoln. Since that trio joined the Huskers last season, NU is 13-31 with three wins against high-major competition.
Maybe that’s because their teammates lack experience. Hoiberg said Tuesday that “there’s something to” Underwood’s point about veterans winning close games. But “You can’t use that excuse all year,” Hoiberg said. “We’re halfway through our season.”
That’s 16 games, which is the only sample size Hoiberg can evaluate for players like McGowens, Wilcher — even Alonzo Verge, who joined the Huskers as a grad transfer but is still finding the right balance between scorer and distributor.
Underwood has many more data points. His players have played many more important games. And during the final four minutes of Tuesday’s game, those differences mattered.