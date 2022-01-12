Crunch time against Illinois highlighted Nebraska's lack of experience

The Huskers lacked connectivity on defense, too. Right before Coleman Hawkins grabbed three offensive rebounds on the possession that broke the 65-65 tie, he set a screen that freed Frazier for a 3-point attempt. Verge and McGowens were defending the screen. Neither impeded Hawkins as the sophomore sprinted towards the rim.

“Just communicate,” McGowens said of the Huskers’ late-game issues. “That’s simple.”

Two possessions later, McGowens left Jacob Grandison, a 48% 3-point shooter, in the corner to help Verge with a Frazier drive. That left Wilcher, another freshman, with a tough decision: stay with Da’Monte Williams, a 36% 3-point shooter, on the wing, or rotate to Grandison in the corner.

Wilcher chose Grandison, and it looked like the right call. Frazier jumped from outside the paint and appeared stuck as he hung under the rim with Grandison, his only clear passing target, covered by Wilcher.

But somehow Frazier saw Williams. And somehow he hooked a pass around McGowens and into Williams’ shooting pocket. Fifth-year senior to fifth-year senior. Williams swished the 3-pointer to put Illinois up seven. And Frazier explained why the Illini could execute precisely during high-leverage possessions. .