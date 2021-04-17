DePaul transfer Keon Edwards commits to Nebraska basketball

LINCOLN — Add one more transfer to the 2021-22 roster of the Nebraska men’s basketball team.

Keon Edwards, a 6-foot-7, 185-pound wing who played sparingly last season for DePaul, announced on social media he was transferring to NU. He appeared in five games for the Blue Demons, averaging 1.8 points and 0.8 rebounds. His best game of the season came against Creighton, when he played 14 minutes and had three points and two rebounds.

Edwards contracted COVID during the season, which limited his impact. Edwards didn’t appear in a game until Jan. 16. In late November, he chose to reclassify from a 2021 prospect — ESPN rated him as the No. 41 player in the nation — to a 2020 prospect, enrolling early at DePaul to get a jump start on his career after starring at Hillcrest Prep High School in Phoenix.

Because the NCAA’s COVID-related eligibility rules, Edwards’ 2020 season did not count against him. He’ll be a freshman at Nebraska, and immediate eligible because of another NCAA ruling allowing first-time transfers to have immediate eligibility.