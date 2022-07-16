Derrick Walker is retracing civil rights footsteps in Selma with fellow Nebraska athletes

LINCOLN — Derrick Walker is walking in history’s footprints.

Fifty-seven years ago, more than 600 protestors led by 25-year-old John Lewis marched to the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, demonstrating for voting rights. The future congressman and protestors were met by law enforcement, wielding clubs, whips, tear gas and more. The attack that sent 17 demonstrators to the hospital and injured 50 more was broadcast that evening to the rest of the country.

March 7, 1965, now remembered as “Bloody Sunday,” was one of the catalysts in the civil rights movement. And this weekend, Walker, along with Husker long jumper Micaylon Moore, distance runner Sadio Fenner and Executive Associate A.D. and Senior Woman Administrator Martina Armstead, are retracing the marchers’ steps as part of the Big Ten’s “Big Life” series.

Walker said before leaving for Selma that his knowledge of the civil rights movement included “regular stuff” learned in “regular history class.”

That will change.

“I just hope to learn some history, some culture of mine,” the senior basketball player said. “I know nothing about Selma, Alabama, nothing about the things that have happened there. (I hope) to see what my culture has been through and learn and apply that information to my everyday life.”

Walker, Moore, Fenner and Armstead were selected for the trip by Dr. Lawrence Chatters, the associate athletic director who leads Nebraska’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Chatters hopes this experience influences them the same way his family's historical road trips influenced him.

From ages 7 to 13, his father took him to Martin Luther King Jr.’s childhood home, burial sight and the church — Ebenezer Baptist in Atlanta — where King served as co-pastor from 1960 to 1968. They also visited the Smithsonian and African American Heritage Museum in Washington, D.C., where Chatters learned about history’s harsher realities.

Chatters still remembers seeing the chains used to transport slaves. And the blocks they stood on at auctions and cramped spaces they lived in on plantations and pictures of slaves stacked on boats. He heard stories and watched videos about the civil rights movement’s most vicious moments.

Fire hoses, dogs — “You'd see that, and you’d walk away from that with the tragic feeling of ‘Wow, I can't believe that people treated other people that way,’” Chatters said.

To this day, Chatters is still processing those images. And when NU’s quartet returns home Monday, he’ll speak with each one. He’ll remind them that NU’s sports psychology department is “safe space” that can help them sort through the emotions they’ll experience.

He’ll also encourage them to share those experiences.

Chatters said his father-son excursions broadened his perspective as a child. He gained “gratitude” for his ancestors’ hardships and appreciation of their fight for equality. It influenced his life and career.

“It’s one of the reasons I do what I do,” he said.

Another reason: Chatters still sees the need for change.

“Big Life” was formed in 2020, shortly after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd — “That’s not a picture,” Chatters said. “It’s something we all saw on video.”

Walker thinks America’s awareness of social injustice has increased since then, and he said he hasn’t experienced racism at Nebraska.

“But maybe because I'm an athlete, I get a pass,” he said. “Just because it doesn't happen to me, doesn't mean it doesn't happen.”

Chatters hopes a weekend in Selma reminds Walker and his fellow Huskers of that reality.

He chose them for the trip because he thinks they value social equality. And when they return, he hopes they’ll share that spirit with friends and family.

Walker was already planning on that.