Derrick Walker will return to Nebraska for 2022-23 season

LINCOLN — Derrick Walker will return for a fourth season at Nebraska, the Husker forward announced Tuesday.

Walker, who had one year of eligibility remaining, announced his return on social media. The redshirt senior averaged 9.5 points and six rebounds while shooting a school-record 68.6% from the field as a junior.

“Everyone that pushed me to be who I am influenced me,” Walker said in his announcement video. “I’ll always be a leader from my time being here. ... “I’m back.”

Walker transferred to Nebraska from Tennessee before the 2019-20 season, which was Fred Hoiberg’s first at Nebraska. He is the only player remaining from Hoiberg’s first roster.

Walker sat out that season due to transfer rules and was suspended for half of the 2020-21 season for a rules violation dating back to his Tennessee days. But in 32 starts last season, he emerged as a reliable rebounder, defender and finisher. NU changed its offense midseason to make Walker more of an offensive focal point.

“He’s a good decision-maker at the elbow,” Hoiberg said in December. “His finishing has been at an elite level, especially the last couple of games. We’ve got to continue to look for Derrick, and when our shots aren’t falling, find a way to make sure he’s involved.”

Walker will be involved again next season, which will be his last. He will play in a front court that includes Wilhelm Breidenbach, Blaise Keita and Oleg Kojenets.

Breidenbach, Keita and Kojenets have played 10 Division-I games combined. Walker has played 112. The Huskers will lean on him to spread wisdom to his younger teammates.

