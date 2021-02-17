Despite success from 3-point range, Nebraska basketball falls to Maryland

Nebraska’s zone defense might have frustrated Maryland on the first night. The Terrapins carved up the Husker men’s basketball team in the second of back-to-back games Wednesday, hammering the fatigued Huskers 79-71 in College Park, Maryland.
The Huskers — livelier on offense than they had been in the last two games — had success from 3-point range. Dalano Banton, starting to thaw from beyond the arc, hit three of them. He scored 11. Teddy Allen led NU (5-14 overall and 1-11) with 25 — plenty scored when the game was no longer in doubt — while Lat Mayen pitched in 13 points.
It simply was no match for Maryland guards Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala, who led their team to a win Tuesday night and again took control on Wednesday. Wiggins scored 22 and Ayala had 24. Maryland 13-10 and 6-9) repeatedly penetrated into NU’s zone defense and kicked swift passes out to open shooters. Nebraska defenders were tardy on defending those jumpers, as Husker coach Fred Hoiberg called three second-half timeouts to stem Terrapin runs. The Huskers, behind Allen, chipped away late. Trevor Lakes hit a late 3-pointer that gave him more than 1,000 points for collegiate career. Most of them were scored at a Division II school.
Nebraska had its worst defensive half in several games after allowing 40 points to the Terrapins in the first half Wednesday night. Maryland guards Wiggins (13) and Ayala (17) combined for 30 points — including the last 22 of the first half — and hit a combined six 3-pointers while Allen (ten points) and Mayen (11) paced the Huskers.
NU led for much of the opening nine minutes until Maryland guard Hakim Hart hit a 3 with 10:47 left in the first half. It was part of a 10-2 Terp run. The Huskers closed to 25-24 on an Allen layup, and to 35-33 on an Allen 3-pointer, but Maryland’s offense, which averaged 1.429 points per possession in the first half, was much too efficient. After committing 17 turnovers in its 64-50 win over Nebraska Tuesday night, the Terps had just two in the first half Wednesday.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH