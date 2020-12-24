Dirk Chatelain's Big Ten basketball power rankings

The World-Herald's Dirk Chatelain compiled his Big Ten basketball power rankings.
1. Iowa (Prev. 1)
Record: 7-1
Who’s next: at Minnesota Friday
The Hawkeyes, humbled by Gonzaga, rebounded well against Purdue, but their first true road game comes in the Gopher Barn. This experienced rotation takes great care of the ball, ranking fourth nationally in turnover avoidance per possession.
2. Rutgers (5)
Record: 7-1
Who’s next: Purdue Tuesday
Decimated by injuries and foul trouble, the Scarlet Knights blew a 16-point lead at Ohio State. But previous wins over Maryland and Illinois demonstrated their talent. Ron Harper Jr. averages almost 24 points per game.
3. Wisconsin (4)
Record: 7-1
Who’s next: at Michigan State Friday
Nebraska exposed an offensive vulnerability, holding UW to just three points in the first 11 minutes. But you could excuse a Badger letdown after blistering Louisville 85-48. Wisconsin still hasn’t given up 70 points in a game.
4. Illinois (2)
Record: 6-3
Who’s next: Indiana Saturday
Of the contenders, the Fighting Illini still might have the highest ceiling. When they’re good, as they were against Minnesota and Penn State, they’ll humiliate you. Ayo Dosunmu had 30 in Happy Valley.
5. Michigan State (3)
Record: 6-1
Who’s next: Wisconsin Friday
You’ve heard coaches say there’s no such thing as an easy game in their league. The Spartans’ 79-65 loss at Northwestern confirms the cliché. Tom Izzo’s team, which made just 8 of 31 3-pointers, might be prone to an offensive stinker.
6. Northwestern (14)
Record: 5-1
Who’s next: Ohio State Saturday
Here’s your team of the week. Following wins over Michigan State and Indiana, the Wildcats jumped eight spots in the power rankings. Sophomore guard Boo Buie, who scored 30 against the Spartans, may be the league’s most improved player.
7. Michigan (10)
Record: 6-0
Who’s next: Nebraska Friday
The Wolverines stand out for their soft schedule so far. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson has scored in double figures every game and makes 69% of his shots. Michigan usually plays very well against Nebraska.
8. Ohio State (6)
Record: 7-1
Who’s next: at Northwestern Saturday
The Buckeyes are still finding themselves, but rallying to beat Rutgers was big. EJ Liddell carries the load as transfer Seth Towns works his way back to good health.
9. Purdue (11)
Record: 6-3
Who’s next: Maryland Friday
Based on the Boilers’ slow pace, ho-hum offense and no-star lineup, you’ll be tempted to forget about them all season. Matt Painter prefers it that way. Purdue showed what it can do in wins over Ohio State and Notre Dame.
10. Minnesota (9)
Record: 7-1
Who’s next: Iowa Friday
Probably too soon to say whether Richard Pitino has an NCAA tournament team; the 92-65 loss at Illinois offered a reality check. But Minnesota followed it with a win over solid Saint Louis. Marcus Carr (24 ppg) looks like a first-team all-league point guard.
11. Indiana (8)
Record: 5-3
Who’s next: At Illinois Saturday
Trayce Jackson-Davis remains one of the Big Ten’s best players, but the ballyhooed newcomers aren’t contributing. The Hoosiers will miss their home-court advantage, too. It’s weird seeing Assembly Hall empty.
12. Penn State (7)
Record: 3-3
Who’s next: at Indiana Wednesday
After an impressive noncon slate, the undersized Nittany Lions looked overwhelmed in the second half against Illinois. Still, they have the experience and shotmakers to pull off some upsets.
13. Maryland (12)
Record: 5-2
Who’s next: at Purdue Friday
Mark Turgeon’s team needs to grow up fast. Check out its first seven games of Big Ten play: Rutgers (which Maryland lost), at Purdue, at Wisconsin, Michigan, at Indiana, Iowa, at Illinois. Good luck.
14. Nebraska (13)
Record: 4-4
Who’s next: Michigan Friday
The Huskers’ defensive progress is obvious, but the offense lags behind. They rank top 25 nationally in 3-point attempts, but they’re outside the top 200 in 3-point percentage. Not a good combo.