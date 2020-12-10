Dirk Chatelain's Big Ten basketball power rankings

Non-con concern: The health of super transfer Seth Towns.

Towns, the Harvard transfer, hasn’t played a game in 1,000 days! He could return this month and, if his knee is healthy, he should be Ohio State’s best player. But it’s a big if.

7. Penn State (3-1)

Non-con highlight: The Nittany Lions hammered Virginia Tech on the road, the biggest surprise of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Non-con concern: An inconsistent defense that gave up 98 (overtime) to Seton Hall.

The Nittany Lions lost their coach, Pat Chambers, a month before the season. Maybe it was a good thing. Their brand of small ball is thriving so far.

8. Indiana (3-2)

Non-con highlight: Trayce Jackson-Davis is doing it all, including 25 points and 17 rebounds at Florida State.

Non-con concern: Jackson-Davis’ supporting cast, which got overwhelmed against Texas and Florida State.

Credit the Hoosiers for playing the league’s toughest schedule so far. Archie Miller’s team needs more shooting, but defensively it’s ready for league play.