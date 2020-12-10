Dirk Chatelain's Big Ten basketball power rankings

The World-Herald's Dirk Chatelain compiled his Big Ten basketball power rankings.
1. Iowa (4-0)
Non-con highlight: The nation’s No. 2 offense is averaging 98 points per game.
Non-con concern: The Hawkeyes allowed 15 offensive rebounds to North Carolina.
Our preseason pick to win the league looked solid against the Tar Heels, but a couple big games — Iowa State and Gonzaga — await before conference play. Luka Garza continues to dominate, but his supporting cast is great, too.
2. Illinois (4-1)
Non-con highlight: Not just beating Duke, but hammering the Blue Devils.
Non-con concern: Running into a Baylor buzzsaw and edging Ohio.
The Illini own the league’s best overall talent, led by dynamic 6-5 guard Ayo Dosunmu. They’re shooting 47% from 3-point range, too. But defensively, Brad Underwood must tighten the screws.
3. Michigan State (5-0)
Non-con highlight: The rare Tom Izzo regular-season win over Duke.
Non-con concern: Trailing Detroit University with 10 minutes left at the Breslin Center.
COVID-19 wiped out the Spartans’ showdown with Virginia, but Izzo’s well-balanced bunch looked mighty good at Cameron Indoor. Sophomore guard Rocket Watts keeps improving.
4. Wisconsin (3-1)
Non-con highlight: A dominant win over Rhode Island.
Non-con concern: Fouls. The Badgers pride themselves on keeping opponents off the free-throw line. Not true this season.
A last-second loss to rival Marquette wrenches the guts of Badger fans. And COVID canceled the Louisville game, ruining hopes of a rebound. Still, the senior-laden Badgers should be ready to contend.
5. Rutgers (4-0)
Non-con highlight: A 17-3 run in the final five minutes against Syracuse, turning a three-point deficit into an easy win.
Non-con concern: Standout guard Geo Baker’s ankle sprain suffered in the season opener.
The Scarlet Knights are still unbeaten without Baker. They likely need him at full strength against a front-loaded league schedule that begins Monday at Maryland.
6. Ohio State (4-0)
Non-con highlight: A second-half rally at Notre Dame.
Non-con concern: The health of super transfer Seth Towns.
Towns, the Harvard transfer, hasn’t played a game in 1,000 days! He could return this month and, if his knee is healthy, he should be Ohio State’s best player. But it’s a big if.
7. Penn State (3-1)
Non-con highlight: The Nittany Lions hammered Virginia Tech on the road, the biggest surprise of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Non-con concern: An inconsistent defense that gave up 98 (overtime) to Seton Hall.
The Nittany Lions lost their coach, Pat Chambers, a month before the season. Maybe it was a good thing. Their brand of small ball is thriving so far.
8. Indiana (3-2)
Non-con highlight: Trayce Jackson-Davis is doing it all, including 25 points and 17 rebounds at Florida State.
Non-con concern: Jackson-Davis’ supporting cast, which got overwhelmed against Texas and Florida State.
Credit the Hoosiers for playing the league’s toughest schedule so far. Archie Miller’s team needs more shooting, but defensively it’s ready for league play.
9. Minnesota (5-0)
Non-con highlight: Utah transfer Both Gach has scored in double figures in each game.
Non-con concern: Shooting 28% from 3-point range.
The Gophers have won some squeakers, most notably an overtime thriller over Boston College. But when you have one of the league’s best guards, Marcus Carr, you’re dangerous.
10. Michigan (5-0)
Non-con highlight: The nation’s sixth most efficient offense.
Non-con concern: An overtime scare against Oakland.
With no ACC opponent this week — it was supposed to be North Carolina State — the Wolverines are perhaps the league’s biggest mystery. With Penn State (twice), Nebraska, Maryland, Northwestern and Minnesota, they could start fast before hitting the January wall.
11. Purdue (3-2)
Non-con highlight: Building a 17-point, second-half lead at Miami.
Non-con concern: Blowing a 17-point, second-half lead at Miami.
The Boilers need time, but at least they’re playing to their rugged identity. Matt Painter needs more from sharpshooter Sasha Stefanovic.
12. Maryland (5-0)
Non-con highlight: The emergence of sophomore Donta Scott, 11.6 points and seven rebounds.
Non-con concern: The transfers, including Jairus Hamilton, have struggled.
A 38-15 halftime deficit at Clemson raised red flags about Maryland’s readiness for Big Ten play.
13. Nebraska (3-2)
Non-con highlight: A quicker, longer defense gives Nebraska a chance to hang in games, even when shots are falling.
Non-con concern: Shots aren’t falling.
Fred Hoiberg has picked up the pace and intensity from a year ago, but he doesn’t appear to have enough skill yet to produce consequential runs.
14. Northwestern (1-2)
Non-con highlight: Sophomore guard Boo Buie is averaging almost seven assists.
Non-con concern: Losing a five-point lead with 1:13 left against Pittsburgh, the only chance for a power-conference win.
The Wildcats better beat SIU Edwardsville on Sunday because they open the league slate with Michigan State, Indiana, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State, Iowa. Good heavens.
