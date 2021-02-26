Disappointing season won't diminish what Nebraska basketball's seniors have achieved

LINCOLN — Nebraska wing Thorir Thorbjarnarson is the rare four-year player at one school, the constant in a program that has been a revolving door of teammates and coaches.
He scored just 58 points in his first two seasons as Husker hoops won 41 games but fired coach Tim Miles. Thorbjarnarson was one of the few guys who stuck around under new coach Fred Hoiberg, and though last season was a 7-25 slog, he personally had a strong year, averaging 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.
“I kind of stepped into a role, which I felt really comfortable with, and I got confidence in my game,” he said.
This season, the COVID year, he returned to a reserve role for a 5-17 team on an exhausting, fast-paced treadmill of a schedule.
“This season has been a disappointment,” Thorbjarnarson said. “There’s no hiding behind that.”
In advance of Saturday’s 6 p.m. home game vs. Minnesota, Friday served as the Senior Day interviews for Thorbjarnarson and another reserve, Kobe Webster, who graduated from Western Illinois and played this season at NU. A third Husker, junior forward Derrick Walker, will also be honored Saturday because he is graduating this year.
Thanks to the NCAA's COVID-related eligibility freeze, Thorbjarnarson and Webster could return next season. Neither player, nor Hoiberg, committed to any firm decision at the moment. The final four regular-season games and the Big Ten tournament await.
But it’s possible Thorbjarnarson and Webster are down to the final 10 days of their college careers. Webster spent most of his time at WIU, where he was the starting point guard and leading scorer. He signed with Nebraska during the pandemic and accepted a bench role behind Dalano Banton that Hoiberg said would serve Webster well in the future as he pursues a professional career.
“I think he’ll play basketball for a long time," Hoiberg said, "but when basketball’s over, when he hangs up his shoes, that kid’s going to be really successful for the type of person he is and for what he’s all about."
“I’ve not only proven to myself, but proven to outsiders I can play at this level,” said Webster, averaging seven points per game.
Thorbjarnarson proved that last season as a regular starter. This year has been a rougher patch. He’s averaging 3.3 points per game and shooting 27.2% from 3-point range. When he’s on the floor — he’s averaged 24 minutes in the last three games — Thorbjarnarson makes the team run better, Hoiberg said.
“He really has understood and done everything we’ve asked of him,” Hoiberg said. “He’s just a rock out there. He stabilizes everything in the game when he comes out on the floor. It’s been great to see him shooting the ball better as of late.”
Thorbjarnarson played for a 22-win team as a freshman, watched the coaching change as a sophomore and stayed on to play for two of the worst teams in school history. When asked about the full scope of his career, Thorbjarnarson mentioned the number of teammates — “I think I’ve had about 40” — and many “great memories” and “bad losses.”
“Just overall, a fun experience these last four years, and I’ve enjoyed every moment,” said Thorbjarnarson, who is from Iceland. "Just being here, and also just in America by myself and meeting a bunch of new people and experiencing new things."
Hoiberg, Thorbjarnarson and Webster talked to the media Friday just 15 hours after an 86-70 loss at Illinois. The team has had little rest as it tries to fit in as many Big Ten games as possible. Hoiberg noted the “blank stares” that met him after the game, which Hoiberg said was NU’s “most disappointing” since the 36-point loss to Ohio State before COVID hit the team.
Unlike the day after that loss, when Hoiberg worked his team hard, Nebraska players merely shot free throws Friday. Hoiberg can sense his team is worn out.
He is too. Friday morning he spilled coffee all over his kitchen counter because he forgot to put a cup in the single-serve coffee maker. Hoiberg’s wife, Carol, posted a picture to Twitter of the mess.
“We’re all mentally exhausted right now,” Hoiberg said. “But we’ve just got to continue to dip into the reserves and find energy to go out there in those 40 minutes.”
Thorbjarnarson said the grind has been “a tough ask,” especially as one of the perks of Husker basketball — the raucous crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena — has been restricted by the Big Ten to just friends and family.
“The season hasn’t gone like we wanted to,” Thorbjarnarson said. “Moving forward, it’s going to be exciting times.”
Notes
» Walker’s inclusion in the Senior Day ceremonies was a surprise to reporters, and prompted a question about whether he'll return next season. As a graduate transfer, he could find a new school and play immediately.
“We anticipate Derrick coming back and being a part of this for sure next year,” Hoiberg said.
Walker’s mother and brother are available to see him this weekend, Hoiberg said, and NU wanted to acknowledge his achievement as the first person in the family to graduate.
“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for that kid, and to graduate, and do something that’s never been done in his family, he can create a legacy,” Hoiberg said.
» Minnesota comes to PBA as banged up as the Huskers.
Two Gopher regulars, wing Gabe Kalscheur and center Liam Robbins, did not play in Thursday night’s 67-59 loss to Northwestern. Kalscheur, who averages 9.2 points per game, is out with a broken finger. Robbins — averaging 11.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks — aggravated an ankle injury.
The two combined for 17 points and 13 rebounds in a 79-61 win over Nebraska on Feb. 8. Robbins spent most of that game in foul trouble and played just 14 minutes.