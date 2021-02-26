Disappointing season won't diminish what Nebraska basketball's seniors have achieved

Thanks to the NCAA's COVID-related eligibility freeze, Thorbjarnarson and Webster could return next season. Neither player, nor Hoiberg, committed to any firm decision at the moment. The final four regular-season games and the Big Ten tournament await.

But it’s possible Thorbjarnarson and Webster are down to the final 10 days of their college careers. Webster spent most of his time at WIU, where he was the starting point guard and leading scorer. He signed with Nebraska during the pandemic and accepted a bench role behind Dalano Banton that Hoiberg said would serve Webster well in the future as he pursues a professional career.

“I think he’ll play basketball for a long time," Hoiberg said, "but when basketball’s over, when he hangs up his shoes, that kid’s going to be really successful for the type of person he is and for what he’s all about."

“I’ve not only proven to myself, but proven to outsiders I can play at this level,” said Webster, averaging seven points per game.

Thorbjarnarson proved that last season as a regular starter. This year has been a rougher patch. He’s averaging 3.3 points per game and shooting 27.2% from 3-point range. When he’s on the floor — he’s averaged 24 minutes in the last three games — Thorbjarnarson makes the team run better, Hoiberg said.