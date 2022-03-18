Doc Sadler leaves Nebraska basketball after NU eliminates his position

After two seasons as a full-time assistant for NU, Sadler became a special assistant to the coach in 2021-2022. He made $320,000 per year despite having no on-court coaching duties during practice.

A former six-year coach at Nebraska, Sadler worked as an assistant for Hoiberg at Iowa State, as well. His departure follows the parting of ways with lead assistant Matt Abdelmassih on Thursday.

“Doc has given his heart and soul to the Nebraska basketball program twice in his coaching career, and we appreciate all his contributions to the success of Husker basketball,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “Doc has a great basketball mind and has been a valuable resource on our coaching staffs both here and at Iowa State. I wish him nothing but the best in the future.”