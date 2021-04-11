Doc Sadler reportedly among UTEP's head coaching candidates

LINCOLN — Doc Sadler, Nebraska basketball's special assistant to the head coach, is reportedly among five men who will receive an interview for the UTEP head coaching job.

Stadium reported that Sadler, Arkansas assistant David Patrick, Abilene Christian head coach Joe Golding, New Mexico State coach Chris Jans and Baylor assistant Jerome Tang will interview over the next several days at UTEP, which lost its head coach, Rodney Terry, to Texas, where he will be an assistant.

Sadler was UTEP's head coach for two seasons, 2004-06, finishing with a 48-18 record and making one NCAA tournament. Sadler left UTEP for Nebraska, where he was head coach for six seasons. Sadler made the rare return back to NU to work for coach Fred Hoiberg as his defensive coordinator for two seasons. Sadler was moved to the special assistant role in recent weeks to make way for new NU assistant Nate Loenser, who will have a hands-on developmental role with players that Sadler did not fill.

Sadler has a 211-201 career record as a head coach. He most recently worked as Southern Mississippi's head coach for five seasons. He left that job to work for Hoiberg.