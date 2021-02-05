Due to COVID, Fred Hoiberg keeping Doc Sadler, Bobby Lutz off the road

LINCOLN — When Nebraska basketball restarts its season on Saturday evening at Michigan State, it'll do so without two of coach Fred Hoiberg's most-trusted minds on the bench.

Hoiberg announced at the end of his Friday morning press conference that assistant Doc Sadler and special assistant to the head coach Bobby Lutz will not be traveling with the team so as to protect against them contracting COVID, which burned through the team in the last month, forcing weeks of postponed games.

"I'm not going to travel Doc and Bobby, just because the importance of trying to keep everybody healthy and minimize the risk as much as possible," Hoiberg said. "I just told Doc 'Don't watch The Bachelor on Monday, make sure you watch the game.'"

That'd be NU's game at Minnesota. The Huskers play the Gophers on Monday night after heading to MSU on Saturday.

Hoiberg said he'll have Sadler and Lutz — both long-time former head coaches — send their thoughts via text at each timeout to respective Husker staff member, who will then relay those thoughts to Hoiberg.