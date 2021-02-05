Due to COVID, Fred Hoiberg keeping Doc Sadler, Bobby Lutz off the road

LINCOLN — When Nebraska basketball restarts its season on Saturday evening at Michigan State, it'll do so without two of coach Fred Hoiberg's most-trusted minds on the bench.
Hoiberg announced at the end of his Friday morning press conference that assistant Doc Sadler and special assistant to the head coach Bobby Lutz will not be traveling with the team so as to protect against them contracting COVID, which burned through the team in the last month, forcing weeks of postponed games.
"I'm not going to travel Doc and Bobby, just because the importance of trying to keep everybody healthy and minimize the risk as much as possible," Hoiberg said. "I just told Doc 'Don't watch The Bachelor on Monday, make sure you watch the game.'"
That'd be NU's game at Minnesota. The Huskers play the Gophers on Monday night after heading to MSU on Saturday.
Hoiberg said he'll have Sadler and Lutz — both long-time former head coaches — send their thoughts via text at each timeout to respective Husker staff member, who will then relay those thoughts to Hoiberg.
"Right now it's not worth it to me to have extra risk with guys who are in the at-risk categories," Hoiberg said of Sadler, 60, and Lutz, 62. "Just to be safe, I'm having those guys come in right before practice and, generally, they leave, right when practice is over to mitigate that risk. We'll be down two very important parts of our staff."
Hoiberg said he and assistant Armon Gates will handle "teaching on the floor" and NU's Sunday walk-through practice at Minnesota's Williams Arena between the Michigan State and Minnesota games.
Fifteen of Nebraska's 30 Tier 1 personnel members have contracted the virus, including Hoiberg, who, because of previous open-heart surgeries is also in the at-risk category. Hoiberg suffered in recent weeks typical COVID symptoms — chills, body aches, headaches, even a few chest pains — but was not hospitalized.
Hoiberg said the team is still wearing masks diligently. Anyone who contracted the virus doesn't have to test again for it for 90 days.
For the first time this season, all 12 members of the team will available to play against the Spartans. Hoiberg anticipates utilizing his players in short burst with frequent rotations.
