During 'unique' and 'weird' year, Huskers glad to have opportunity to play on Christmas Day

LINCOLN — Christmas Day tends to be one of the quieter 24 hours on the sports calendar, save for one sport: Basketball. The NBA has games, spread throughout the day, for fans to enjoy.
In 2020, the NBA will also have competition. The Big Ten scheduled four games — including a heavyweight matchup between No. 9 Wisconsin and No. 12 Michigan State — for Christmas.
Nebraska’s home conference opener against No. 19 Michigan is one of them. By design. NU coaches and players embraced the assignment — and not just because, coach Fred Hoiberg said, players grew up watching the NBA on Christmas.
“We wanted to keep our guys occupied and staying busy over the holidays because of the fact they can’t go home and see their families,” Hoiberg said. Most NU players returned to campus and mid-summer and have been in the school’s rigorous COVID-prevention protocols since then. “It’s such a unique, strange time, weird year. We just have to do the best you can to get through it. I know a lot of people talk about the mental health component.”
School, for example, has been out for nearly one month. And school won’t be back in session until late January. There’s scant campus life. Players hang out with the same guys they see on the court.
“Not seeing your family is definitely tough, but this is what we signed up for,” senior guard Kobe Webster said. “We all have dreams of playing on Christmas at the next level, so having that opportunity to play over the holidays, our fans watching us at home, we’re definitely excited.”
Michigan, 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten, is almost as tough a test that No. 9 Wisconsin posed Tuesday night. After a sluggish start, the senior-laden Badgers beat the Huskers 67-53 with strong second half shooting. The Wolverines have seniors, too, led by Isaiah Livers, who has an outside chance of scoring 1,000 career points and is one of the Big Ten’s more efficient scorers. UM’s starting point guard, Mike Smith, is a graduate transfer from Columbia. Another Michigan guard, Eli Brooks, is a senior, as well.
And while no Big Ten team may be as big across the board as Wisconsin, Michigan has 7-1 freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who is shooting 69% from the floor and averaging 15.7 points per game. NU will have to use some combination of Lat Mayen and Yvan Ouedraogo against him.
The Huskers, meanwhile, have their own issues to navigate. They start nearly every game quite well — they took a ten-point first half lead at Wisconsin, for example — but have a stretch, midway through the second half, where the relative lack of depth and missed jumpers catch up with them. As a team, Nebraska is shooting 42.54% from the floor. That ranks 230th nationally, and it’s one reason why a team like Wisconsin can rattle off a 16-5 run in the first half and a dagger 16-0 run in the second half.
But, as Hoiberg said on Monday before the Wisconsin loss, he’s had little concern with NU’s effort and willingness to learn from its errors. They’ll get a few workouts before tip-off Friday evening and make the most of them. In a pandemic, isolated from family and friends, they have plenty of time to devote.
“We’re going to come in every day and approach it in a professional manner,” Hoiberg said. “Whether we win or lose, we want to get better, want to take the right steps. I do think it’s a group that has a lot of pride. Even after losses, they come in the next morning, they’re attentive in film sessions, they come out and work extremely hard on the court. They want to get better, they want to improve. I am confident this group will continue to do that.
“The challenge continues to be — especially with a new group, like we have — is fighting through adversity and finding a way to battle through tough times.”
