During 'unique' and 'weird' year, Huskers glad to have opportunity to play on Christmas Day

No. 19 Michigan at Nebraska

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, 5 p.m.

TV/Radio: BTN | IMG College Sports Network (1400 AM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha, 880 AM in Lexington)

Michigan (6-0 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten)

C – Hunter Dickinson 7-1 Fr. 15.7

F – Isaiah Livers 6-7 Sr. 15.2

G – Franz Wagner 6-9 So. 9.5

G – Mike Smith 5-11 Sr. 7.8

G – Eli Brooks 6-1 Sr. 9.7

Nebraska (4-4, 0-1)

F –Lat Mayen 6-9 Jr. 7.0

G - Dalano Banton 6-9 So. 13.9

G – Teddy Allen 6-6 Jr. 17.4

G – Thor Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Sr. 4.1

G – Trey McGowens 6-4 Jr. 10.6

Michigan scouting report: The Wolverines will be rested — and perhaps rusty — after not playing since a Dec. 13 win over Penn State. The Huskers have played twice in that span. UM, like Wisconsin before it, has a lot of seasoned experience returning from a 19-12 team from last season, starting with Livers, an uber-efficient scorer whose shooting line — 51.7/43.3/94.1 — ranks among the Big Ten’s best. Dickinson, a blue-chip freshman, is high-volume lefty hitting 69% of his shots. He likely hasn’t faced a Doc Sadler defense yet, however, so NU’s double teams may make it tough for him. Smith is a grad transfer from Columbia averaging nearly five assists per game; he runs the offense. Wagner, who averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in two wins over the Huskers last season, is a dynamic wild card similar to Banton. Because of an injury to forward Austin Davis, Michigan’s bench is a little thin, but guard Chaundee Brown, who averages 10 points per game and shoots 44.4% from 3-point range, is a microwave reserve. UM dominates teams on the boards and shoots 77% from the free-throw line, but should struggle against NU’s defense — arguably the best Michigan has seen.

Nebraska scouting report: NU coach Fred Hoiberg said his team followed the Wisconsin gameplan “to a T” but couldn’t hit shots; a similar defensive gameplan — harass the posts, turn them over, challenge all drives — may work against Michigan, too. Can the Huskers hit shots in their own gym? In the 67-53 loss to UW, the Kohl Center didn’t appear to fit their eye. Mayen and Thorbjarnarson are struggling from long range. Mayen, doing so many other things well, hasn’t made a 3-pointer since the Dec. 9 game against Georgia Tech. Thorbjarnarson has made six all season. If those two combined for, say, five against Michigan, Nebraska’s a different team. Is Friday a game where Shamiel Stevenson, at 6-foot-6, gets a defensive assignment on Livers? The Huskers have the advantage of playing at home on a holiday and playing late in the day, as well. Michigan will sit around a hotel until mid-afternoon. NU could pick off a ranked team on Christmas.

Notes: Michigan is ranked No. 16 in the KemPom analytics rankings, while Nebraska is No. 117…guard Teddy Allen ranks in the league’s top five in both percentage of shots taken while on the floor and usage rate…the Huskers have lost ten straight to ranked teams and haven’t beaten Michigan since Jan. 18, 2018. It’s Nebraska’s only win over the Wolverines since joining the Big Ten…UM has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for 2021, having four top 50 players — including two in the top ten — according to ESPN, and remains in the mix for the top 2021 prospect, 7-foot guard Chet Holmgren.