Eduardo Andre is new to basketball, but he'll likely see action when Huskers face Purdue

LINCOLN — It’s development time inside the Nebraska men’s basketball program.
The Huskers — 5-14 overall and 1-11 in the Big Ten — sit at the bottom of the league standings as they still shake off the effects of a four-week COVID pause followed by seven games in 12 days. Coach Fred Hoiberg’s attempt at brisk Friday practice — in preparation for burly Purdue — turned into a mild-mannered workout.
“We literally had three possessions in a row where I had guys limp off the court,” Hoiberg said. “After that, I made the decision ‘let’s just walk through.’ We were just dropping like flies.”
Hoiberg wants his team to play as many games as possible because the repetition and experience with a relatively new roster is best for the program. He doesn’t care if Michigan coach Juwan Howard, at the top of the Big Ten, would prefer, and may actually get, to avoid NU’s recent grueling slate.
“I can’t blame them them for what they’re trying to do over there,” Hoiberg said. “And the last thing I’d say is, for me, I’m going to talk about what’s best for our program.”
Case in point: Eduardo Andre.
The 6-foot-10, 228-pound center from London started playing basketball just five years ago, and it shows in Andre’s occasionally awkward shots at the rim. He’s averaging just 1.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.7 minutes in Big Ten play, but Hoiberg can see the flashes of potential in a quick pass, in Andre’s speed up and down the floor, in his defensive instincts, in his ability to be a shot-blocker and shot-changer at the rim.
“Eduardo’s got a chance with his physical tools to be special, and I’ve said that since we got him,” Hoiberg said.
Hoiberg installed Andre as NU’s top post player on the scout team. Thus, he runs the other team’s plays and gets to know them — and the league — well in the process.
He presumably simulated Purdue’s Trevion Williams in practice Friday. Williams, 6-10, 265, is averaging 16.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, continuing a long tradition of skilled, prominent Purdue big men.
“He can obviously score around the paint — has a lot of moves, a lot of touch around the rim — but he’s also a great passer,” NU guard Kobe Webster said of Williams. “If we can stop him — limit his touches as much as possible — we have a good chance of winning.”
Williams’ freshman backup, 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, is averaging eight points and 4.2 blocks per game. Hoiberg said Nebraska will deploy three post players — starter Derrick Walker, Andre and Yvan Ouedraogo — to slow down Purdue’s posts. The Huskers used smaller lineups in losses to Maryland because the Terrapins themselves were smaller, and Walker, Hoiberg said, is still dealing with the conditioning after-effects of contracting COVID.
Andre, perhaps the best example of the player who needs these last three weeks of basketball, is bound to get more minutes, Hoiberg said.
“Eduardo, he’s still new to this game, but I think you see the feel,” Hoiberg said. “I think he’s going to develop into a nice shooter; he’s got a nice, high release point.”
Notes
» Purdue (14-8 and 9-6) has leaned more on Williams’ in league play as its 3-point shooting (30.2% in Big Ten games) has waned. Even Nebraska, after a recent hot streak against Maryland, is up to 31.8% in conference games.
That run of recent shooting success does not include Husker guard Trey McGowens, who has made 29.41% of all shots since NU’s return from the COVID pause. He’s made just 3 of 17 3-pointers (17.6%) in the last seven games, as well. Hoiberg said McGowens is shooting “four or five feet” from behind the 3-point line, which is one problem. McGowens’ drives to the rim are falling short because he’s “gathering” up his shot a few steps too soon.
“Trey was probably the best player we had going into the break,” Hoiberg said. “He was phenomenal. And he’d really figured out when to attack and when to back off a little bit and get us into an action. It’s not taken not only Trey, but all of our guys — it’s going to take time, as they work their way back into shape, after the shutdown that we had.”
» NU’s Tuesday home game vs. Penn State will tip off at 7 p.m.
