Eduardo Andre is new to basketball, but he'll likely see action when Huskers face Purdue

“He can obviously score around the paint — has a lot of moves, a lot of touch around the rim — but he’s also a great passer,” NU guard Kobe Webster said of Williams. “If we can stop him — limit his touches as much as possible — we have a good chance of winning.”

Williams’ freshman backup, 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, is averaging eight points and 4.2 blocks per game. Hoiberg said Nebraska will deploy three post players — starter Derrick Walker, Andre and Yvan Ouedraogo — to slow down Purdue’s posts. The Huskers used smaller lineups in losses to Maryland because the Terrapins themselves were smaller, and Walker, Hoiberg said, is still dealing with the conditioning after-effects of contracting COVID.

Andre, perhaps the best example of the player who needs these last three weeks of basketball, is bound to get more minutes, Hoiberg said.

“Eduardo, he’s still new to this game, but I think you see the feel,” Hoiberg said. “I think he’s going to develop into a nice shooter; he’s got a nice, high release point.”

Notes

» Purdue (14-8 and 9-6) has leaned more on Williams’ in league play as its 3-point shooting (30.2% in Big Ten games) has waned. Even Nebraska, after a recent hot streak against Maryland, is up to 31.8% in conference games.