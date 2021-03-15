Elijah Wood transfers from Nebraska basketball after one season

Elijah Wood is leaving the Nebraska basketball program and entering the NCAA transfer portal, a team source confirmed to The World-Herald.
Wood, a freshman last season, will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Wood appeared in 13 games and scored 10 total points. The 6-foot-5, 175-pounder was the last addition to NU’s 2020 recruiting class, joining the Huskers after Wisconsin transfer Kobe King decided to leave the team. Wood reclassified from the 2021 recruiting class for 2020 and became the last scholarship player off the bench.
A former teammate of five-star signee Bryce McGowens, Wood also played a role in helping the Huskers sign McGowens, the younger brother of current NU guard Trey McGowens.
Along with Akol Arop, Wood becomes the fourth and fifth Husker players to leave the program this year, joining guard Teddy Allen, walk-on Bret Porter and center Yvan Ouedraogo.