Emmanuel Bandoumel wants to be 'a defensive force' at Nebraska

Emmanuel Bandoumel promises not to be nice.

The SMU grad transfer committed to Nebraska on Tuesday because he believes NU’s coaches are “great guys.” But he learned long ago that kindness doesn’t breed stops.

As his older brother, Djim, once told him, “The game is not always cute. It’s dirty.”

“That’s what I do defensively,” Bandoumel told The World-Herald this week. “Staying low, fighting through screens, pressuring the ball full court, that’s what I love doing.”

That’s also something the Huskers, who have ranked 11th or lower in conference-only defensive efficiency for three straight seasons, could use. Bandoumel said assistant coach Adam Howard called him on May 3, his second day in the transfer portal. Coach Fred Hoiberg wasn’t far behind.

Bandoumel never visited Lincoln, “but at this point in my career, I didn’t need a visit,” he said. He toured NU’s campus online and the Huskers’ facilities via videos sent by NU’s staff, but he knew what he wanted. Namely, a coaching staff he could trust, a sizable scoring role and a team that believed he could be “a defensive force.”

“Nebraska checked every box,” he said.

Bandoumel grew up in Quebec City, 1,500 miles northeast of Lincoln. He honed his defense while defending Djim, who played forward at Idaho from 2010-2012. Djim was taller (6-foot-7), bigger (220 pounds) and about 12 years older.

“You could say I was getting exposed a little bit,” Bandoumel said.

The mismatch taught Bandoumel how to stand his ground and fight for leverage, even if it meant pushing his brother. The brothers sometimes engaged in shoving matches while playing one-on-one, but Bandoumel says they never fought.

Bandoumel took those lessons with him to SMU, where he started 68 games over three seasons. He said he could tell that opponents grew frustrated with his relentless commitment to ball pressure. Buckets against Bandoumel required more energy.

“They were used to it being easier,” he said.

On offense, Bandoumel considered himself the third option under Mustangs’ coach Tim Jankovich, who retired in March. The first was senior guard Kendric Davis, who averaged 19.4 points and 4.4 assists last season. Bandoumel didn’t mind deferring to Davis, but he believes the Mustangs’ hierarchy prevented him from showcasing his complete skill set.

For example, Bandoumel said he loves creating shots for his teammates, which you wouldn’t know from citing his assists numbers (1.4 per game) at SMU. He believes he’s an accomplished driver, too, even though he attempted 63% percent of his shots from 3-point range last season.

“I bring so much to the game,” Bandoumel said. “I can help teammates get shots they wouldn’t normally get. I can get to the rim.”

Most importantly, he can defend. “Locking people up” is Bandoumel’s passion, and he’s excited to bring that enthusiasm to Nebraska. Joining him will be fellow grad transfers Sam Griesel (North Dakota State) and Juwan Gary (Alabama). Gary is known for his energy and defense. And Griesel’s size (6-foot-6) will be an asset against Big Ten guards.

With their help, Bandoumel believes he can help transform Nebraska’s defensive culture. Lesson one: The game isn’t always cute.

“It won’t only be an individual effort,” he said. “It will be something that everybody will buy into. And I’m pretty sure with the new wave of guys coming in, older guys teaching the freshmen that are coming in, I think it’s all going in the right direction. Now it’s just about putting the work in.”

Backcourt depth chart

Assuming Trey McGowens does not return, Nebraska’s 2022-23 roster will feature seven guards — three freshmen (Quaran McPherson, Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence), one sophomore (C.J. Wilcher), one junior (Keisei Tominaga) and two seniors (Griesel and Bandoumel).

Wilcher, Griesel and Bandoumel all shot 35% or better from 3-point range last season. Tominaga (33% last year) and Lawrence have strong shooting reputations but still have to prove themselves as threats in the Big Ten.

Griesel averaged 3.4 assists last year. After that, NU’s playmakers are unproven. Bandoumel believes he can show more as a ball handler. Ramel Lloyd can get to the rim. We’ll see how they translate as facilitators.

McPherson remains a blank slate. By all accounts, he’s a strong defender and a positive locker-room presence. He needs more opportunities to showcase the rest of his skills.

