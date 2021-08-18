 Skip to main content
Even after 20-hour flight, Nebraska's Kesei Tominaga can still drain 3-pointers
BASKETBALL

Take a look back at the last five season of Nebraska men's basketball.

After 20 hours of sitting still and upright on a plane from Japan to Lincoln, Kesei Tominaga reminded the Huskers why they asked him to make the trip.

With a black satchel slung over his shoulder, Tominaga drained his first corner 3-pointer at the Huskers’ practice facility. Then his second, then this third, then four and five before the camera stopped rolling.

“Not bad,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg quipped in a tweet sharing the video.

Not bad at all.

After waiting nearly two years to visit Lincoln due to the pandemic, Tominaga arrived on campus with five days to spare until the first day of classes. He joins Nebraska about three weeks after representing Japan in the 3x3 Olympic basketball competition, during which he helped his home country reach the quarterfinals before losing 21-18 against Latvia.

At 20 years old, Tominaga was the youngest player in the tournament. At the time of his exit, he ranked fourth in the field with 6.9 points per game, second in 1-point shooting (74%) and seventh in 2-point shooting (36%).

The sophomore displayed similar scoring skills at Ranger College in Texas, where he averaged 16.3 points per game on 51% shooting. Those numbers, coupled with his 3.4 3-pointers per game, helped him earn second-team All-America honors at the junior college level. He also earned a spot on NJCAA All-Tournament team after averaging 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists while leading Ranger to the national semifinals.

Now the newest Husker plans to add scoring punch to Nebraska’s roster. The Huskers, who finished 7-20 during their COVID-hampered 2020 season, begin their season with an Oct. 27 exhibition against Peru State at Pinnacle Bank arena.

